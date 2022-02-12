Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Novartis AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NOVN   CH0012005267

NOVARTIS AG

(NOVN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Switzerland to vote on becoming first nation to ban animal testing

02/12/2022 | 08:03pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ZURICH (Reuters) - Voters in Switzerland will decide on Sunday whether to become the first country to ban animal testing in a referendum that will also consider tightening controls on cigarette advertising.

Campaigners who want to end all experiments on mice, rats and other animals gathered enough signatures to stage the vote under the Swiss system of direct democracy, meeting strong opposition from the country's huge pharmaceutical sector.

The industry, which includes heavyweights Roche and Novartis, says such research is needed to develop new drugs.

Supporters of a ban on animal testing, which government data shows caused more than 500,000 animals to die in Swiss laboratories in 2020, say the practice is ethically wrong and unnecessary.

The most recent opinion poll showed 68% of respondents opposed the proposed ban, suggesting it is unlikely to be approved.

The proposal to further restrict tobacco advertising looks likely to pass, with 63% of people polled in favour.

Voters' answers will be binding on the government, which will then decide on how to implement the proposals.

The anti-tobacco campaign, which needs support from a majority of cantons and voters to pass, wants to extend the current curbs on advertising to cover adverts anywhere young people can see them.

This would include barring advertising in newspapers, cinemas, the internet, at events, and on billboards, with supporters saying such adverts encourage youth smoking.

The government says the proposed crackdown goes too far, and has come up with counterproposals that would further reduce advertising but still allow it in newspapers, shops and on the internet.

Also being decided on Sunday is a government proposal to abolish a 1% tax on equity raised by a company, a measure it says would reduce investment costs and support economic growth.

Opponents say scrapping the tax, which raises about 250 million Swiss francs ($270 million) per year, would benefit mainly large companies, with individual taxpayers left to make up the shortfall.

Financial support for Swiss media is the final issue to be considered by voters on Sunday. The government wants to avert the closure of more local newspapers and radio stations by granting an aid package of 151 million francs.

With slogans on posters saying "No taxpayers' cash for media billionaires", opponents have said the proposal would be a waste of public money and could threaten media independence.

The vote could go either way, with 49% against and 46% in favour, according to the latest polling data published by Swiss broadcaster SRG.

($1 = 0.9256 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Helen Popper)

By John Revill


© Reuters 2022
All news about NOVARTIS AG
02/12Switzerland to vote on becoming first nation to ban animal testing
RE
02/12Switzerland to vote on becoming first nation to ban animal testing
RE
02/10GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Uber, Unilever, Coca-Cola, Novartis, Sika...
02/10Syncona 3Q Net Asset Value Rose; Portfolio Companies Continued to Attract Capital
DJ
02/10Swiss to vote on becoming first country to ban animal testing
RE
02/10Molecular Partners Says Partner Novartis Files EUA Request for Ensovibep
MT
02/10Syncona's NAV Rises 16% in Fiscal Q3 Following Disposal of Gyroscope
MT
02/10Novartis, Molecular Partners Seek US Emergency Use Nod For COVID-19 Drug
MT
02/09NOVARTIS AG : Gets a Neutral rating from UBS
MD
02/09NOVARTIS AG : Gets a Neutral rating from Morgan Stanley
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NOVARTIS AG
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 53 492 M - -
Net income 2022 9 510 M - -
Net Debt 2022 8 928 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,8x
Yield 2022 3,97%
Capitalization 193 B 193 B -
EV / Sales 2022 3,77x
EV / Sales 2023 3,59x
Nbr of Employees 104 323
Free-Float 86,9%
Chart NOVARTIS AG
Duration : Period :
Novartis AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOVARTIS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 86,19 $
Average target price 97,49 $
Spread / Average Target 13,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vasant Narasimhan Chief Executive Officer
Harry Werner Kirsch Chief Financial Officer
Hans Jörg Reinhardt Independent Non-Executive Chairman
John Tsai Chief Medical Officer
Klaus Moosmayer Chief Ethics, Risk & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOVARTIS AG-0.64%192 624
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-0.96%441 513
ROCHE HOLDING AG-8.01%306 723
PFIZER, INC.-14.01%285 021
ABBVIE INC.4.88%251 057
NOVO NORDISK A/S-10.88%228 662