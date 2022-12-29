Advanced search
    NOVN   CH0012005267

NOVARTIS AG

(NOVN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30 2022-12-29 am EST
84.76 CHF   +0.33%
02:23pTrending : Novartis to Pay $245 Million in Antitrust Settlement
DJ
11:03aGlobal markets live: Tesla, Novartis, Anglo American, BP...
MS
11:03aNovartis Strikes $245 Million Settlement Over Exforge Drug Generics Litigation
MT
Trending : Novartis to Pay $245 Million in Antitrust Settlement

12/29/2022 | 02:23pm EST
14:07 ET -- Novartis AG is one of the most talked-about companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. Novartis said Thursday it would pay $245 million to end antitrust cases accusing the Swiss pharmaceutical company of anticompetitive conduct in the U.S. The settlement relates to a 2011 license agreement between Novartis and Par Pharmaceutical Inc. in which Par delayed the introduction of a generic drug that would compete with Novartis's prescription drug Exforge, a blood pressure regulator. Shares of Novartis recently traded 1% higher at $91.76. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (matthew.walker@dowjones.com)


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-29-22 1423ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 51 253 M - -
Net income 2022 8 566 M - -
Net Debt 2022 7 541 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 23,3x
Yield 2022 3,63%
Capitalization 196 B 196 B -
EV / Sales 2022 3,97x
EV / Sales 2023 3,99x
Nbr of Employees 108 000
Free-Float 87,1%
Technical analysis trends NOVARTIS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 91,06 $
Average target price 93,35 $
Spread / Average Target 2,52%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vasant Narasimhan Chief Executive Officer
Harry Werner Kirsch Chief Financial Officer
Hans Jörg Reinhardt Non-Executive Chairman
Shreeram Aradhye Chief Medical Officer
Steffen Lang President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOVARTIS AG5.23%195 858
JOHNSON & JOHNSON3.72%461 875
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY32.10%347 024
NOVO NORDISK A/S26.59%300 055
ABBVIE INC.19.82%286 803
PFIZER, INC.-13.41%285 156