Trending : Novartis to Pay $245 Million in Antitrust Settlement

14:07 ET -- Novartis AG is one of the most talked-about companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. Novartis said Thursday it would pay $245 million to end antitrust cases accusing the Swiss pharmaceutical company of anticompetitive conduct in the U.S. The settlement relates to a 2011 license agreement between Novartis and Par Pharmaceutical Inc. in which Par delayed the introduction of a generic drug that would compete with Novartis's prescription drug Exforge, a blood pressure regulator. Shares of Novartis recently traded 1% higher at $91.76. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (matthew.walker@dowjones.com)

12-29-22 1423ET