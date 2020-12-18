U.S. FDA declines approval of Novartis' cholesterol-lowering drug

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Novartis AG said on Friday the
U.S. health regulator declined to approve inclisiran, the Swiss
drugmaker's potential treatment for elevated low-density
cholesterol in adults, citing unresolved facility inspection
issues.
The European Commission last week approved the drug, branded
Leqvio, which Novartis bought last year in a deal worth nearly
$10 billion and expects to be a top seller.
The purchase was a part of the drugmaker's $9.7 billion
takeover of The Medicines Co last November in a bid to challenge
cardiovascular medicines from Amgen Inc, Sanofi
and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.
"Novartis is confident in the quality of the regulatory
submission for inclisiran....We look forward to meeting with the
FDA (Food and Drug Administration) and our third-party
manufacturing partner to discuss the feedback received and next
steps," Novartis Chief Medical Officer John Tsai said in a
company statement.
No onsite inspection was conducted by the FDA, the company
said, adding that the regulator would schedule a facility
inspection if it was deemed necessary once safe travel resumes.
(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva and Devika Syamnath)