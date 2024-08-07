Aug 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the use of Novartis' drug to treat patients with a type of kidney disease, the health regulator's website showed on Wednesday. (Reporting by Sriparna Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)
