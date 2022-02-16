Log in
Novatek 2021 Pretax Profit Jumped on High Energy Prices

02/16/2022 | 06:35am EST
By Joe Hoppe


Novatek said Wednesday that pretax profit for 2021 rose due to significant increases in hydrocarbon prices.

The Russian energy company said it made a pretax profit of 501.20 billion Russian rubles ($6.64 billion) compared with RUB129.60 billion in 2020. Net profit rose to RUB432.93 billion from RUB67.83 billion a year before.

On a normalized basis, excluding effects from the sale of interests in subsidiaries and joint ventures and foreign-exchange fluctuations, net profit rose to RUB421.30 billion from RUB169.0 billion, Novatek said.

Total revenue for the full year rose to RUB1.157 trillion from RUB711.81 billion a year before.


Write to Joe Hoppe at joseph.hoppe@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-16-22 0634ET

Income Statement Evolution
