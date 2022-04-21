Log in
    NVTK   US6698881090

NOVATEK

(NVTK)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  03/03 02:00:00 am EST
0.6502 USD    0.00%
Novatek Joint Stock : Announcement

04/21/2022 | 11:15am EDT
Press Releases and Events NOVATEK's Announcement

Moscow, 21 April 2022.In relation to the tragic death of a former member of NOVATEK's Management Board Sergey Protosenya and members of his family, PAO NOVATEK ("NOVATEK" and/or the "Company") extends deepest sympathies to all those affected by this tragic situation.

Sergey Protosenya worked in the NOVATEK group from 1997 to 2015. He established himself as an outstanding person and a wonderful family man, a strong professional who made a considerable contribution to the formation and development of the Company. Unfortunately, speculations have emerged in the media about this topic, but we are convinced that these speculations bear no relation to reality.

We hope that the Spanish law enforcement authorities will conduct a thorough and impartial investigation to determine what happened.

PAO NOVATEK is the largest independent natural gas producer in Russia, and in 2017, entered the global LNG market by successfully launching the Yamal LNG project. Founded in 1994, the Company is engaged in the exploration, production, processing and marketing of natural gas and liquid hydrocarbons. The Company's upstream activities are concentrated mainly in the prolific Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region, which is the world's largest natural gas producing area and accounts for approximately 80% of Russia's natural gas production and approximately 15% of the world's gas production. NOVATEK is a public joint stock company established under the laws of the Russian Federation.

Disclaimer

OAO Novatek published this content on 21 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2022 15:14:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
