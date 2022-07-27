Novatek Joint Stock : Announcement Regarding Second Quarter and First Half 2022 Financial Statements

Moscow, 27 July 2022. PAO NOVATEK ("NOVATEK" and/or the "Company") announced today that the Company has decided not to publish its financial statements and not to hold a teleconference with investors on the second quarter and the first half 2022 financial results.

