    NVTK   US6698881090

NOVATEK

(NVTK)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  02:00 2022-03-03 am EST
0.6502 USD   -.--%
NOVATEK JOINT STOCK : Announcement Regarding Second Quarter and First Half 2022 Financial Statements
PU
07/12CORRECTION : Novatek Reports 2% Decline In H1 Gas Sales, Higher Hydrocarbon Production
MT
07/12Novatek Reports 2% Decline In H1 Gas Sales, Higher Hydrocarbon Production
MT
Novatek Joint Stock : Announcement Regarding Second Quarter and First Half 2022 Financial Statements

07/27/2022 | 10:54am EDT
Moscow, 27 July 2022. PAO NOVATEK ("NOVATEK" and/or the "Company") announced today that the Company has decided not to publish its financial statements and not to hold a teleconference with investors on the second quarter and the first half 2022 financial results.

PAO NOVATEK is the largest independent natural gas producer in Russia, and in 2017, entered the global LNG market by successfully launching the Yamal LNG project. Founded in 1994, the Company is engaged in the exploration, production, processing and marketing of natural gas and liquid hydrocarbons. Upstream activities of the Company's subsidiaries and joint ventures are concentrated mainly in the prolific Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region, which is the world's largest natural gas producing area and accounts for approximately 80% of Russia's natural gas production and approximately 15% of the world's gas production. NOVATEK is a public joint stock company established under the laws of the Russian Federation.

OAO Novatek published this content on 27 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2022 14:53:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 15 002 M - -
Net income 2022 6 024 M - -
Net cash 2022 1 336 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 0,03x
Yield 2022 1 006%
Capitalization 195 M 195 M -
EV / Sales 2022 -0,08x
EV / Sales 2023 -0,04x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 61,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 0,65 $
Average target price 250,50 $
Spread / Average Target 38 438%
Managers and Directors
Leonid Viktorovich Mikhelson Chairman-Management Board & Executive Director
Mark Anthony Gyetvay CFO & Deputy Chairman-Management Board
Alexander Yegorovich Natalenko Chairman
Sergey Vladimirovich Vasyunin Director-Operations & Deputy Chairman
Tatiana Alekseevna Mitrova Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOVATEK-99.72%195
CONOCOPHILLIPS26.20%115 598
EOG RESOURCES, INC.16.80%60 768
CNOOC LIMITED24.53%60 688
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED22.75%58 777
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION122.18%58 171