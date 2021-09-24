Novatek Joint Stock : Announcement on Court Hearings Regarding Deputy Chairman of the Management Board Mark Gyetvay

Moscow, 24 September 2021. In respect of court hearings regarding Deputy Chairman of PAO NOVATEK ("NOVATEK" and/or the "Company") Management Board Mark Gyetvay, NOVATEK would like to make the following statement.

As far as we know from US law enforcement reports, currently Mark Gyetvay is in the process of court hearing in the US regarding alleged personal tax evasion. The Company is not involved in the litigation and does not have any details of the court hearings. NOVATEK monitors the situation and will give all necessary support.

For many years, Mark Gyetvay is the main representative of NOVATEK for professional and investment community, making invaluable contribution to NOVATEK success. In 2014, Mark Gyetvay left the Board of Directors of NOVATEK and Chief Financial Officer's position, and according to the internal NOVATEK's order, subsequently was not involved in financial activities of the Company, including attracting financing.

The situation has absolutely no effect on NOVATEK's operational and financial activities.

