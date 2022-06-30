Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Novatek
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NVTK   US6698881090

NOVATEK

(NVTK)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  02:00 2022-03-03 am EST
0.6502 USD   -.--%
10:13aNOVATEK JOINT STOCK : Board of Directors Approves 2021 Sustainability Report
PU
06/17Novatek to Build Small-scale LNG Plants, Infrastructure in Russia's Moscow, Samara
MT
06/17PAO NOVATEK Signs Small-Scale LNG Cooperation Agreements with the Governments of the Moscow and Samara Regions
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Novatek Joint Stock : Board of Directors Approves 2021 Sustainability Report

06/30/2022 | 10:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Press Releases and Events NOVATEK's Board of Directors Approves 2021 Sustainability Report

Moscow, 30 June 2022. The Board of Directors of PAO NOVATEK ("NOVATEK" and/or the "Company") approved the Sustainability Report 2021 (the "Report") prepared in accordance with the leading international standards and verified by an independent auditor.

The Report provides a detailed account of NOVATEK's role in the global energy transition as well as the progress on, and ways to achieve, the Company's climatic and environmental goals. In the reporting year, NOVATEK established the Subcommittee on Climate and Alternative Energy, strengthening oversight at the Board of Directors level. Another important step was the introduction of internal carbon pricing used in making investment decisions.
The Report also showcases the best practices of Yamal LNG and Arctic LNG 2 in introducing the procedures for evaluating the impact on human rights and implementing plans to promote the sustainable development of indigenous peoples, as well as in biodiversity management in accordance with the most stringent international standards.
"We are confident that fulfilling our strategy to further expand the resource and production base while maintaining high efficiency and pursuing a responsible approach to business conduct will promote the development of communities that we form a part of as well as contribute to national and global sustainability goals," noted Leonid Mikhelson, NOVATEK's Chairman of the Management Board. "Following the principles of openness and transparency, the Company has been regularly publishing its sustainability reports since 2004. We intend to continue adhering to the highest responsible business conduct standards, maintaining the high level of transparency for all stakeholders".
The Report is available on the NOVATEK website in the Sustainable Development section.

PAO NOVATEK is the largest independent natural gas producer in Russia, and in 2017, entered the global LNG market by successfully launching the Yamal LNG project. Founded in 1994, the Company is engaged in the exploration, production, processing and marketing of natural gas and liquid hydrocarbons. Upstream activities of the Company's subsidiaries and joint ventures are concentrated mainly in the prolific Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region, which is the world's largest natural gas producing area and accounts for approximately 80% of Russia's natural gas production and approximately 15% of the world's gas production. NOVATEK is a public joint stock company established under the laws of the Russian Federation.

Disclaimer

OAO Novatek published this content on 30 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2022 14:12:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NOVATEK
10:13aNOVATEK JOINT STOCK : Board of Directors Approves 2021 Sustainability Report
PU
06/17Novatek to Build Small-scale LNG Plants, Infrastructure in Russia's Moscow, Samara
MT
06/17PAO NOVATEK Signs Small-Scale LNG Cooperation Agreements with the Governments of the Mo..
CI
06/17Novatek Signs Cooperation Agreement With Gazprom For Russian Arctic Zone
MT
06/17Novatek CEO Says Window of Opportunity Shrinking for New Russia LNG Projects
MT
06/16Novatek Unit Wins 27-Year Exploration, Production License for Yarudeyskiy Area
MT
05/25Novatek Inaugurates New Laboratory Center In Russia
MT
05/25PAO NOVATEK Inaugurates New Laboratory Center in Tyumen
CI
05/19Russia's NLMK, 14 Others Granted Permission to Retain Foreign Listings
MT
05/16Novatek Kick-starts Production At Arctic Gas Fields
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NOVATEK
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 15 002 M - -
Net income 2022 6 024 M - -
Net cash 2022 1 336 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 0,03x
Yield 2022 1 006%
Capitalization 195 M 195 M -
EV / Sales 2022 -0,08x
EV / Sales 2023 -0,04x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 61,8%
Chart NOVATEK
Duration : Period :
Novatek Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 0,65 $
Average target price 267,00 $
Spread / Average Target 40 977%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Leonid Viktorovich Mikhelson Chairman-Management Board & Executive Director
Mark Anthony Gyetvay CFO & Deputy Chairman-Management Board
Alexander Yegorovich Natalenko Chairman
Sergey Vladimirovich Vasyunin Director-Operations & Deputy Chairman
Tatiana Alekseevna Mitrova Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOVATEK-99.72%195
CONOCOPHILLIPS26.71%116 067
EOG RESOURCES, INC.27.46%66 314
CNOOC LIMITED30.01%63 382
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED31.24%62 802
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION112.87%55 388