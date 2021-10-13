Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Novatek
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NVTK   US6698881090

NOVATEK

(NVTK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Novatek Joint Stock : Fueling the Low-Carbon Energy Future (ESG presentation)

10/13/2021 | 04:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Fueling the Low-Carbon Energy Future

Think Green. Think Natural Gas.

Energy Affordability, Security & Sustainability

ESG presentation

October 2021

Contents

  1. Sustainable developments highlights
  2. . ESG strategy

3 .

Environmental leader in O&G sector

  1. Natural gas - cleanest fossil fuel
  2. Corporate governance focus

6 . Appendix

Think Green. Think Natural Gas.

2

1. SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENTS HIGHLIGHTS

3

Our New Sustainability Metrics in 2020

FIRST EVER DISCLOSURE

Scope 3

UN SDGs

LTIFR,

Scope 1

Progress on achieving

Environmental and

emissions

Internal targets

contractors injuries

emissions by source

Climate Change

Targets

Innovations

COVID-19

Cybersecurity

# of Security

Independent audit

section

impact

issues

Hotline reports

of GHG emissions

on strategy

EXPANDED DISCLOSURE

Permafrost

Sustainability

Methane

Waste

Climate change

management,

section

strategy

emissions

management

risks and

opportunities

WE ARE 100% COMPLIANT WITH GRI, SASB AND TCFD REPORTING STANDARDS

AND RECOMMENDATIONS

Think Green. Think Natural Gas.

4

NOVATEK ESG at a Glance 2020

LOWEST GHG EMISSION LEVELS

AMONG O&G PRODUCERS

9.1 mmt of CO2e

Scope 1 emissions

0.24 tons of CO2e / ton of LNG

LNG production facilities

96.2 %

APG Utilization

OUR SOCIAL POLICY

0.49

LTIFR

RUB 4.1 bln

Social investments

RUB 1.6 bln

Total social expenses

STRONG GOVERNANCE MODEL

33%

Share of Independent directors

1st time

woman was elected to NOVATEK's Board of Directors

ESG functions on all corporate levels

Think Green. Think Natural Gas.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

OAO Novatek published this content on 13 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2021 08:21:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NOVATEK
10/11NOVATEK JOINT STOCK : Q3 Preliminary Natural Gas Sales Rise Marginally
MT
10/11NOVATEK JOINT STOCK : Reports Preliminary Operating Data for the Third Quarter and Nine Mo..
PU
10/11PAO NOVATEK Reports Preliminary Operating Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months..
CI
10/11Novatek Production Fell 0.5% Year-On-Year in 3Q
DJ
10/10NOVATEK JOINT STOCK : Finance Chief Seeks Dismissal of US Tax Fraud Case
MT
10/08NOVATEK JOINT-STOCK COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
10/04NOVATEK JOINT STOCK : Update on NOVATEK Buyback Program
PU
10/01NOVATEK JOINT STOCK : Shareholders Approve Interim Dividends
PU
10/01PAO NOVATEK Approves Interim Dividend for the First Half 2021
CI
09/30TOTALENERGIES : Commits To Biodiversity Protection Under Arctic LNG 2 Project
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NOVATEK
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 14 760 M - -
Net income 2021 5 118 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 205 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,4x
Yield 2021 3,00%
Capitalization 79 535 M 79 535 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,47x
EV / Sales 2022 5,39x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 61,8%
Chart NOVATEK
Duration : Period :
Novatek Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOVATEK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 265,00 $
Average target price 248,47 $
Spread / Average Target -6,24%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Leonid Viktorovich Mikhelson Chairman-Management Board & Executive Director
Mark Anthony Gyetvay CFO & Deputy Chairman-Management Board
Alexander Yegorovich Natalenko Chairman
Sergey Vladimirovich Vasyunin Director-Operations & Deputy Chairman
Viktor Petrovich Orlov Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOVATEK62.18%79 535
SNGN ROMGAZ SA24.56%3 186
ENWELL ENERGY PLC78.08%177
ALVOPETRO ENERGY LTD.570.83%131
LA FRANÇAISE DE L'ENERGIE17.19%129
WENTWORTH RESOURCES PLC26.32%58