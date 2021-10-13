Novatek Joint Stock : Fueling the Low-Carbon Energy Future (ESG presentation)

Fueling the Low-Carbon Energy Future
Think Green. Think Natural Gas.
Energy Affordability, Security & Sustainability
ESG presentation
October 2021
Contents
-
Sustainable developments highlights
-
. ESG strategy
|
3 .
|
Environmental leader in O&G sector
-
Natural gas - cleanest fossil fuel
-
Corporate governance focus
6 . Appendix
|
Think Green. Think Natural Gas.
|
2
1. SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENTS HIGHLIGHTS
3
Our New Sustainability Metrics in 2020
FIRST EVER DISCLOSURE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Scope 3
|
|
UN SDGs
|
|
LTIFR,
|
|
Scope 1
|
|
Progress on achieving
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Environmental and
|
|
|
emissions
|
|
Internal targets
|
|
contractors injuries
|
|
emissions by source
|
|
Climate Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Targets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Innovations
|
|
COVID-19
|
|
Cybersecurity
|
|
# of Security
|
|
Independent audit
|
|
|
section
|
|
impact
|
|
issues
|
|
Hotline reports
|
|
of GHG emissions
|
|
|
|
on strategy
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EXPANDED DISCLOSURE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Permafrost
|
|
Sustainability
|
|
Methane
|
|
Waste
|
|
Climate change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
management,
|
|
|
section
|
|
strategy
|
|
emissions
|
|
management
|
|
risks and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
opportunities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
WE ARE 100% COMPLIANT WITH GRI, SASB AND TCFD REPORTING STANDARDS
AND RECOMMENDATIONS
|
Think Green. Think Natural Gas.
|
4
NOVATEK ESG at a Glance 2020
LOWEST GHG EMISSION LEVELS
AMONG O&G PRODUCERS
9.1 mmt of CO2e
Scope 1 emissions
0.24 tons of CO2e / ton of LNG
LNG production facilities
96.2 %
APG Utilization
OUR SOCIAL POLICY
0.49
LTIFR
RUB 4.1 bln
Social investments
RUB 1.6 bln
Total social expenses
STRONG GOVERNANCE MODEL
33%
Share of Independent directors
1st time
woman was elected to NOVATEK's Board of Directors
ESG functions on all corporate levels
|
Think Green. Think Natural Gas.
|
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
OAO Novatek published this content on 13 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2021 08:21:02 UTC.