    NVTK   US6698881090

NOVATEK

(NVTK)
03/22 02:00:00 am
0.6502 USD    --.--%
NOVATEK JOINT STOCK : Statement of Commitment
PU
Seaborne Russian gas supplies to Europe disrupted by looming port bans
RE
Italy Pauses Financing Of Russian Novatek's Arctic LNG 2 Gas Project
MT
Novatek Joint Stock : Statement of Commitment

03/04/2022 | 10:46am EST
Press Releases and Events NOVATEK Statement of Commitment
Moscow, 4 March 2022
Dear employees, shareholders, and partners of NOVATEK,
Throughout our corporate history, NOVATEK has always adhered to the highest social and humanitarian responsibility standards, both in Russia and abroad. We continue to responsibly perform all our Russian and international contractual obligations with respect to the supply of energy to our many valued customers as well as implementing joint projects under our partnerships. These commitments are important elements to ensure and maintain global energy security in a sustainable and responsible manner.

We strongly support every diplomatic effort at restoring peace and look forward to the prompt resolution of this current tragic situation. We also extend our sincere sympathy to all those affected by these events.

PAO NOVATEK is the largest independent natural gas producer in Russia, and in 2017, entered the global LNG market by successfully launching the Yamal LNG project. Founded in 1994, the Company is engaged in the exploration, production, processing and marketing of natural gas and liquid hydrocarbons. The Company's upstream activities are concentrated mainly in the prolific Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region, which is the world's largest natural gas producing area and accounts for approximately 80% of Russia's natural gas production and approximately 15% of the world's gas production. NOVATEK is a public joint stock company established under the laws of the Russian Federation.

Disclaimer

OAO Novatek published this content on 04 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2022 15:45:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
