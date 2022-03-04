Novatek Joint Stock : Statement of Commitment

Moscow, 4 March 2022

Dear employees, shareholders, and partners of NOVATEK,

Throughout our corporate history, NOVATEK has always adhered to the highest social and humanitarian responsibility standards, both in Russia and abroad. We continue to responsibly perform all our Russian and international contractual obligations with respect to the supply of energy to our many valued customers as well as implementing joint projects under our partnerships. These commitments are important elements to ensure and maintain global energy security in a sustainable and responsible manner.

We strongly support every diplomatic effort at restoring peace and look forward to the prompt resolution of this current tragic situation. We also extend our sincere sympathy to all those affected by these events.

