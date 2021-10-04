Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Novatek Joint Stock : Update on NOVATEK Buyback Program

10/04/2021 | 03:07am EDT
Press Releases and Events Update on NOVATEK Buyback Program

Moscow, 4 October 2021. PAO NOVATEK ("NOVATEK" and/or the "Company") announces today that pursuant to the Company's buyback program announced on 7 June 2012, during the period from 27 September through 1 October 2021, 666 869 ordinary shares (including in a form of Global Depositary Receipts) were purchased on the open market.

PAO NOVATEK is the largest independent natural gas producer in Russia, and in 2017, entered the global LNG market by successfully launching the Yamal LNG project. Founded in 1994, the Company is engaged in the exploration, production, processing and marketing of natural gas and liquid hydrocarbons. The Company's upstream activities are concentrated mainly in the prolific Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region, which is the world's largest natural gas producing area and accounts for approximately 80% of Russia's natural gas production and approximately 15% of the world's gas production. NOVATEK is a public joint stock company established under the laws of the Russian Federation. The Company's shares are listed in Russia on Moscow Exchange (MOEX) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE) under the ticker symbol "NVTK".

Disclaimer

OAO Novatek published this content on 04 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2021 07:06:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Analyst Recommendations on NOVATEK
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 14 624 M - -
Net income 2021 5 057 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 202 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,6x
Yield 2021 2,98%
Capitalization 79 553 M 79 553 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,52x
EV / Sales 2022 5,48x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 61,8%
Chart NOVATEK
Duration : Period :
Novatek Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOVATEK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 265,00 $
Average target price 244,58 $
Spread / Average Target -7,70%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Leonid Viktorovich Mikhelson Chairman-Management Board & Executive Director
Mark Anthony Gyetvay CFO & Deputy Chairman-Management Board
Alexander Yegorovich Natalenko Chairman
Sergey Vladimirovich Vasyunin Director-Operations & Deputy Chairman
Viktor Petrovich Orlov Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOVATEK62.18%79 553
SNGN ROMGAZ SA23.84%3 143
ENWELL ENERGY PLC76.94%168
LA FRANÇAISE DE L'ENERGIE8.85%125
ALVOPETRO ENERGY LTD.525.00%119
WENTWORTH RESOURCES PLC18.42%57