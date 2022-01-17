Log in
    NVTK   US6698881090

NOVATEK

(NVTK)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 01/17 06:41:31 am
217.55 USD   -3.74%
06:25aNOVATEK JOINT STOCK : Update on NOVATEK Buyback Program
PU
01/13Novatek 2021 Hydrocarbon Production, Sales Volumes Rose
DJ
01/13Novatek's Natural Gas Sales Jump 3% In 2021
MT
Novatek Joint Stock : Update on NOVATEK Buyback Program

01/17/2022
Moscow, 17 January 2022. PAO NOVATEK ("NOVATEK" and/or the "Company") announces today that pursuant to the Company's buyback program announced on 17 December 2021, during the period from 10 through 14 January 2022, 384 187 ordinary shares (including in a form of Global Depositary Receipts) were purchased on the open market.

PAO NOVATEK is the largest independent natural gas producer in Russia, and in 2017, entered the global LNG market by successfully launching the Yamal LNG project. Founded in 1994, the Company is engaged in the exploration, production, processing and marketing of natural gas and liquid hydrocarbons. The Company's upstream activities are concentrated mainly in the prolific Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region, which is the world's largest natural gas producing area and accounts for approximately 80% of Russia's natural gas production and approximately 15% of the world's gas production. NOVATEK is a public joint stock company established under the laws of the Russian Federation. The Company's shares are listed in Russia on Moscow Exchange (MOEX) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE) under the ticker symbol "NVTK".

OAO Novatek published this content on 17 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2022 11:24:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 15 153 M - -
Net income 2021 5 457 M - -
Net Debt 2021 292 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,1x
Yield 2021 3,67%
Capitalization 67 700 M 67 700 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,49x
EV / Sales 2022 4,32x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 97,9%
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 226,00 $
Average target price 270,71 $
Spread / Average Target 19,8%
Managers and Directors
Leonid Viktorovich Mikhelson Chairman-Management Board & Executive Director
Mark Anthony Gyetvay CFO & Deputy Chairman-Management Board
Alexander Yegorovich Natalenko Chairman
Sergey Vladimirovich Vasyunin Director-Operations & Deputy Chairman
Viktor Petrovich Orlov Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOVATEK-3.50%67 700
SNGN ROMGAZ SA-2.56%3 384
LA FRANÇAISE DE L'ENERGIE16.84%201
ENWELL ENERGY PLC3.43%159
ALVOPETRO ENERGY LTD.16.32%134
WENTWORTH RESOURCES PLC1.32%56