    NVTK   RU000A0DKVS5

NOVATEK JOINT-STOCK COMPANY

(NVTK)
Novatek Joint Stock : Deputy chief of Russia's Novatek says he will fight U.S. tax charges

09/26/2021 | 05:16am EDT
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Mark Gyetvay, a deputy chief of Russian natural gas producer Novatek, who was arrested last week in the United States on tax charges, said on social media on Sunday that he had pleaded not guilty and would fight the charges.

"Dear friends and colleagues. On Thursday I was indicted for baseless tax charges that I already settled through a voluntary program, and pleaded not guilty. I will vigorously fight these charges and will continue to discuss gas topics as normal," Gyetvay wrote on Twitter.

The U.S. Department of Justice said on Thursday that Gyetvay had been arrested on tax charges related to $93 million hidden in offshore accounts. He faces a lengthy prison sentence if convicted.

Gyetvay, who holds passports from both the United States and Russia, was subsequently ordered released on a $80 million bond by U.S. Magistrate Judge Douglas Frazier of the federal court for Florida's Middle District, according to court filings.

He has been the leading voice at Novatek, anchoring conference calls with investors and representing the company at industry events as it seeks funds for liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 14 710 M - -
Net income 2021 5 022 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 202 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,0x
Yield 2021 3,10%
Capitalization 76 631 M 76 631 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,29x
EV / Sales 2022 5,28x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 61,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 255,20 $
Average target price 242,97 $
Spread / Average Target -4,79%
Managers and Directors
Leonid Viktorovich Mikhelson Chairman-Management Board & Executive Director
Mark Anthony Gyetvay CFO & Deputy Chairman-Management Board
Alexander Yegorovich Natalenko Chairman
Sergey Vladimirovich Vasyunin Director-Operations & Deputy Chairman
Viktor Petrovich Orlov Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOVATEK JOINT-STOCK COMPANY48.14%76 631
NOVATEK56.18%76 631
SNGN ROMGAZ SA22.42%3 136
ENWELL ENERGY PLC65.75%159
LA FRANÇAISE DE L'ENERGIE5.73%123
ALVOPETRO ENERGY LTD.511.11%114