Novateor Research Laboratories Limited announced that Ms. Poonam Pravinbhai Panchal has tendered her resignation dated 7th July, 2023 from the post of Company Secretary cum Compliance Officer of the company to pursue other professional opportunities. The company has accepted her resignation and she will be relived from responsibilities of Company Secretary cum Compliance Officer as well as key managerial Personnel of the company with effect from the close of working hours of 8th July, 2023.