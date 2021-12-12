Log in
    NOV   AU000000NOV3

NOVATTI GROUP LIMITED

(NOV)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Novatti : Proposed issue of securities - NOV

12/12/2021 | 05:26pm EST
Proposed issue of securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

NOVATTI GROUP LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

13/12/2021

The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue

Maximum Number of

ASX +security code

+Security description

+securities to be issued

New class-code to be

Unlisted options exercisable at $0.45 expiring 30 November

1,500,000

confirmed

2025

Proposed +issue date

28/2/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Proposed issue of securities

Proposed issue of securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

NOVATTI GROUP LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.

If the +securities are being offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS and are intended to be quoted on ASX, we also apply for quotation of all of the +securities that may be issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS on the terms set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules (on the understanding that once the final number of +securities issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS is known, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.10.3C, we will complete and lodge with ASX an Appendix 2A online form notifying ASX of their issue and applying for their quotation).

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ABN

98606556183

1.3

ASX issuer code

NOV

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

13/12/2021

1.6 The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Proposed issue of securities

Proposed issue of securities

Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue

Part 7A - Conditions

7A.1 Do any external approvals need to be obtained or other conditions satisfied before the placement or other

type of issue can proceed on an unconditional basis?

Yes

7A.1a Conditions

Approval/Condition

Date for determination

Is the date estimated or

** Approval

+Security holder approval

26/2/2021

actual?

received/condition met?

Estimated

No

Comments

Shareholder approval to be sought for proposed option issue to new director

P rt 7B - Issue details

Is the proposed security a 'New

Will the proposed issue of this

class' (+securities in a class that is

+security include an offer of

not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)

attaching +securities?

or an 'Existing class' (additional

No

securities in a class that is already

quoted or recorded by ASX)?

New class

Details of +securities proposed to be issued

For

ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)

Have you received confirmation from

Will the entity be seeking quotation

ASX that the terms of the proposed

of the 'new' class of +securities on

+securities are appropriate and

ASX?

equitable under listing rule 6.1?

No

No

ASX +security code

+Security description

New class-code to be confirmed

Unlisted options exercisable at $0.45 expiring 30 November 2025

+Security type Options

Proposed issue of securities

Proposed issue of securities

Number of +securities proposed to be issued 1,500,000

Offer price details

Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Director Incentive

Please provide an estimate of the AUD equivalent of the consideration being

use

provided for the +securities

242,000.000000

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from

their issue date?

Yes

Options details

+Security currency

Exercise price

Expiry date

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.4500

30/11/2025

Details of the type of +security that will be issued if the option is exercised

NOV : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Number of securities that will be issued if the option is exercised

1,500,000

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities

proposed to be issued or provide the information by separate announcement.

Part 7C - Timetable

7C.1 Proposed +issue date

28/2/2022

Proposed issue of securities

Proposed issue of securities

Part 7D - Listing Rule requirements

7D.1 Has the entity obtained, or is it obtaining, +security holder approval for the entire issue under listing rule 7.1?

Yes

7D.1a Date of meeting or proposed meeting to approve the issue under listing rule 7.1

28/2/2022

7D.2 Is a party referred to in listing rule 10.11 participating in the proposed issue?

Yes

use

7D.3 Will any of the +securities to be issued be +restricted securities for the purposes of the listing rules?

No

7D.4 Will any of the +securities to be issued be subject to +voluntary escrow? No

Part 7E - Fees and expenses

7E.1 Will there be a lead manager or broker to the proposed issue? No

7E.2 Is the proposed issue to be underwritten? No

7E.4 Details of any other material fees or costs to be incurred by the entity in connection with the proposed issue

Part 7F - Further Information

7F.01 The purpose(s) for which the entity is issuing the securities

Director Incentive

7F.1 Will the entity be changing its dividend/distribution policy if the proposed issue proceeds? No

7F.2 Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the proposed issue

See ASX release dated 13 December 2021

Proposed issue of securities

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Novatti Group Ltd. published this content on 12 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 December 2021 22:25:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 18,4 M 13,2 M 13,2 M
Net income 2021 -11,8 M -8,46 M -8,46 M
Net cash 2021 1,67 M 1,20 M 1,20 M
P/E ratio 2021 -12,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 98,6 M 70,7 M 70,6 M
EV / Sales 2020 5,26x
EV / Sales 2021 8,39x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 81,5%
Chart NOVATTI GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Novatti Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOVATTI GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Peter Samuel Cook Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Steven Stamboultgis Chief Financial Officer & Joint Secretary
Peter Edward Pawlowitsch Non-Executive Chairman
Alan Munday Group Chief Operating Officer
Chi Wai Lai Non-Executive Director
