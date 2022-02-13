Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Novatti Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NOV   AU000000NOV3

NOVATTI GROUP LIMITED

(NOV)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/11 12:10:51 am
0.3 AUD   +1.69%
01/30NOVATTI : December Quarter Results Presentation
PU
01/25NOVATTI : Notification regarding unquoted securities - NOV
PU
01/14Novatti Group Limited completed the acquisition of ATX (M) Sdn Bhd.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Swiss look set to reject animal testing ban in referendum

02/13/2022 | 07:30am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A mouse is seen in a plastic box at the Laboratory Animal Services Center in Schlieren

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss voters looked set to clearly reject a campaign that aimed to make Switzerland the first country to ban experiments on animals, according to early projections by state broadcaster SRF on Sunday.

Only 21% of voters were in favour of the animal experiment ban, with 79% against, in the nationwide referendum held under the Swiss tradition of direct democracy.

Supporters had wanted to halt tests, saying they are unethical and unnecessary, but ran into opposition from the country's powerful pharmaceuticals lobby, which warned of the economic damage such a ban could cause.

"I voted no, clearly, because I worked in a lab, and I know the reality on the ground," Clement Rohner, from Carouge, a town close to Geneva.

"We would all like to stop testing on animals, unfortunately, it is absolutely still not possible nowadays. And so, we have to keep going with animal testing."

In another vote on Sunday, voters were set to approve further restrictions on tobacco advertising, with 57% in favour according to SRF projections.

The restrictions would see a ban advertising in newspapers, cinemas, the internet, at events, and on billboards, with supporters saying such adverts encourage youth smoking.

"I'm in favour because it's a shame people are starting (to smoke), it's a social phenomenon and it does not do good to anybody," said Angela Margeuron, also from Carouge.

"We hear constantly that people end up in hospitals or die or that they have huge health issues, but still advertising is still here, of course it's about money, as always."

The government was facing defeat in the other two votes on Sunday.

Its proposal to scrap the 1% tax on raising equity was opposed by 63% with only 37% in favour, according to projections Its plan to increase financial support for the media was opposed by 56% of voters versus 44% backing the plan, SRF said.

(Reporting by John Revill and Cecile Mantovani; Editing by Frances Kerry)

By John Revill


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NOVARTIS AG -0.47% 79.77 Delayed Quote.-0.64%
NOVATTI GROUP LIMITED 1.69% 0.3 Delayed Quote.0.00%
ROCHE HOLDING AG -1.87% 348.75 Delayed Quote.-8.01%
All news about NOVATTI GROUP LIMITED
01/30NOVATTI : December Quarter Results Presentation
PU
01/25NOVATTI : Notification regarding unquoted securities - NOV
PU
01/14Novatti Group Limited completed the acquisition of ATX (M) Sdn Bhd.
CI
01/13Novatti Group Completes Acquisition of Malaysia-based Fintech Company; Shares Up 3%
MT
01/13NOVATTI : Application for quotation of securities - NOV
PU
01/04NOVATTI : Application for quotation of securities - NOV
PU
2021NOVATTI : Application for quotation of securities - NOV
PU
2021NOVATTI : Change of Director Interest Notices x 4
PU
2021NOVATTI : Notification regarding unquoted securities - NOV
PU
2021NOVATTI : Proposed issue of securities - NOV
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 18,4 M 13,2 M 13,2 M
Net income 2021 -11,8 M -8,48 M -8,48 M
Net cash 2021 1,67 M 1,20 M 1,20 M
P/E ratio 2021 -12,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 101 M 72,2 M 72,2 M
EV / Sales 2020 5,26x
EV / Sales 2021 8,39x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 82,0%
Chart NOVATTI GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Novatti Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOVATTI GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Peter Samuel Cook Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Steven Stamboultgis Chief Financial Officer & Joint Secretary
Peter Edward Pawlowitsch Non-Executive Chairman
Alan Munday Group Chief Operating Officer
Chi Wai Lai Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOVATTI GROUP LIMITED0.00%72
FISERV, INC.-6.16%64 307
BLOCK, INC.-33.21%62 390
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.8.52%41 773
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.10.11%20 013
NEXI S.P.A-9.47%18 920