Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Lithuania
  4. Nasdaq Vilnius
  5. Novaturas AB
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NTU1L   LT0000131872

NOVATURAS AB

(NTU1L)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Vilnius  -  08:52:51 2023-03-10 am EST
3.175 EUR   -0.35%
03:04aChanges In The Team Of Novaturas : focus on data-driven organisation, financial management and technological progress
AQ
02/27Transcript : Novaturas AB, 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 27, 2023
CI
02/27The 2022 Results Of Novaturas Group : challenge management, significant customer growth and double revenues
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Changes in the team of Novaturas: focus on data-driven organisation, financial management and technological progress

03/13/2023 | 03:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Novaturas Group, the largest tour operator in the Baltic States, announces changes in its management team. On 13 March, Vygantas Reifonas, who has many years of experience in this field, takes up the position of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and joins the company’s management board. Arūnas Žilys, who has held this position until now, takes over the Head of Analytics of the Group in order to strengthen data integration in company’s operations and implement advanced pricing solutions.  

“Mr. Reifonas’s diverse experience, know-how and leadership skills will help us further develop our relationships with the investment community and shareholders, and ensure sustainable growth. Accordingly, Mr. Žilys’s contribution to the strengthening of analytical functions at the Group level will undoubtedly be significant in securing our competitive advantages. We aim to further increase the company’s value and profitability, and we are constantly looking for technological solutions to improve the customer experience and thus maintain our market leadership,” says Vitalij Rakovski, CEO of Novaturas Group. 

Mr. Rakovski adds that the recent changes in the management team of several divisions reflect the aim to encourage internal career development – to develop talents, to spot their strongest competences and to provide them with real opportunities to act as well as ensure team motivation.  
Vygantas Reifonas has more than 20 years of experience in financial  management, organisation development, risk management, etc. Mr. Reifonas has held the position of Chief Executive Officer of Baltic Mill, a Baltic grain processing group, and worked as CFO in the company. He also worked as Director of the Organisation Service of the Bank of Lithuania, Director of the Finance Department and Member of the Management Board of AB Lietuvos Draudimas. 

“I appreciate the opportunity to join the Novaturas team, which has managed the challenges of the pandemic and subsequently the consequences of the war in Ukraine that inevitably affected business. I am motivated by the company’s bold decision-making and the strong growth in customer numbers last year, even in the face of increasing competition. I believe that my experience in finance will ensure the efficient and sustainable operation of the Group and open up more opportunities to focus on new areas of profitable growth,” comments Vygantas Reifonas, the new CFO of Novaturas Group.  

Arūnas Žilys, who has taken over the position of Head of Analytics of Novaturas Group, says that the resilience, adaptability and sustainability demonstrated by the company over the past years allows it to move forward. One of the main objectives is to implement technology and data-driven solutions with increasing quality. 

“Strategically thought-out, efficient and technology-based pricing, and expedient responsiveness to customer expectations will strengthen our leadership, increase shareholder value, and improve the customer experience,” says Mr. Žilys.  

During his first year at Novaturas, Arūnas Žilys has focused on revenue and cost management and control, investor relations, financing management, as well as significantly strengthened his competences in pricing, business planning and analysis, which he will now apply to the management of the Analytics Department. 


About the company 
Novaturas Group is the largest tour operator in the Baltic States, offering summer and winter package holidays by plane to more than 30 destinations worldwide and more than 100 tours.

Vygantas Reifonas
CFO of AB Novaturas   
+370 615 88259 


All news about NOVATURAS AB
03:04aChanges In The Team Of Novaturas : focus on data-driven organisation, financial management..
AQ
02/27Transcript : Novaturas AB, 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 27, 2023
CI
02/27The 2022 Results Of Novaturas Group : challenge management, significant customer growth an..
GL
02/27The 2022 Results Of Novaturas Group : challenge management, significant customer growth an..
AQ
02/22“Novaturas” will hold an Investor Conference Webinar to introduce the finan..
GL
02/22“Novaturas” will hold an Investor Conference Webinar to introduce the finan..
AQ
02/21Novaturas Ceo : solid sales at tourism fairs are a strong foundation for a successful summ..
GL
02/21Novaturas Ceo : solid sales at tourism fairs are a strong foundation for a successful summ..
AQ
02/15Novaturas Announces Preliminary Resu : favourable travel planning behaviour and steadily g..
GL
02/15Novaturas Announces Preliminary Resu : favourable travel planning behaviour and steadily g..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 109 M 116 M 116 M
Net income 2021 0,91 M 0,97 M 0,97 M
Net Debt 2021 8,99 M 9,58 M 9,58 M
P/E ratio 2021 32,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 24,8 M 26,4 M 26,4 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,12x
EV / Sales 2021 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 160
Free-Float 47,0%
Chart NOVATURAS AB
Duration : Period :
Novaturas AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 3,18
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Vitalij Rakovski Chief Executive Officer
Giedrius Ribakovas Head-Finance
Arunas Zilys Chief Financial Officer
Virginijus Lepeka Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andrius Jurkonis Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOVATURAS AB9.48%26
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.23.08%93 386
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.15.45%53 681
TRIP.COM GROUP LIMITED4.88%23 154
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.12.20%15 073
VAIL RESORTS, INC.-7.22%8 917