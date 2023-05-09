Novaturas announces a full early booking sales programme for the winter season: at least 15% more places and new destinations

On 9 May, Novaturas Group, the largest tour operator in the Baltic States, is launching a full winter holiday programme and new destinations - Jordan, Vietnam and the Salzburg skiing region in Austria. The company's competitive advantage is ensured not only by the most extensive and continuously replenished programme of destinations in the market and an updated range of hotels, but also by diversified sales channels and additional benefits for customers.

During the pre-sale for the winter season, travellers from Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia can already choose from 22 different destinations in 19 countries.

"We have launched three new destinations for the upcoming winter season, as well as expanded our offerings of exotic destinations in response to the growing interest of travellers in long-haul countries. Our Group’s strength lies in the expertise and reacting quickly to changes in demand. While new players entering the tourism market usually focus only on proven destinations offered by many travel operators, our competences allow us to be the first on the market to innovate, adapt to and even shape travel habits. In this way, we ensure our leadership, diversify our revenues and at the same time increase our profitability," says Vitalij Rakovski, CEO of Novaturas Group.

Novaturas invites to new destinations - Jordan and Vietnam - that are offered again after an extended period of time with flights from Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia. In addition, the company has added Austria to its popular skiing destinations in Italy and France. Flights to all skiing destinations will be organised from Lithuania and Latvia.

In response to the increased demand for travels to exotic destinations, the company has increased the offer of places for the next winter season. A total of 12 long-haul flight routes are on offer, including Thailand, Sri Lanka, Mexico, Bali, the Maldives, the Seychelles Islands, the Dominican Republic, Zanzibar, Vietnam etc. Novaturas has increased the volume of offers to some destinations even several times - for example, the offer to Zanzibar has increased almost 3 times compared to the last winter season, and the offer to Cuba, Mexico, the Seychelles has increased almost 2 times.

"For the upcoming winter season, we also expanded the range of hotels. Taking into account customer feedback and having assessed their needs, we have updated the hotel offer in all destinations by at least 10% and in some destinations by up to 30%. Close cooperation with foreign partners and accommodation establishments allows us to offer travellers the best conditions and gives us, as a company, an advantage and stability", says the CEO of Novaturas.

Winter season offerings include resorts in Egypt, Madeira, Tenerife and more than 73 sightseeing itineraries by plane and bus with sales for next winter starting already in April. Sightseeing trips to Lapland and cruises on the Nile in Egypt are also high on the list. In addition, more than 20 new trips are on offer, including new sightseeing trips to Bavarian and other Christmas markets, New Year's Eve programmes in Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Prague, Zakopane, Tallinn and other European cities. There are also new short and long weekend trips in Cyprus, Lisbon, Malaga and other destinations

Novaturas offers diversified sales channels and provides its customers with an opportunity to purchase trips in the most convenient way for them. Furthermore, it also allows the company to manage the potential risks more effectively when focusing not only on a narrow list of sales channels.

In addition to offering travellers a wide range of destinations and hotels to choose from, the company also invites customers to take advantage of extra benefits during the early booking winter sales. For example, travellers have an opportunity to purchase the lowest price guarantee for the holiday or sightseeing trip in the 2023-2024 winter season which is offered in the Baltic region only by Novaturas.

About the company

Novaturas Group is the largest tour operator in the Baltic States, offering summer and winter package holidays by plane to more than 30 destinations worldwide and more than 100 tours.

