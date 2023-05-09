Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Lithuania
  4. Nasdaq Vilnius
  5. Novaturas AB
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NTU1L   LT0000131872

NOVATURAS AB

(NTU1L)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Vilnius  -  08:41:12 2023-05-08 am EDT
3.140 EUR    0.00%
02:31aNovaturas Announces A Full Early Booking Sales Programme For The Winter Season : at least 15% more places and new destinations
GL
02:30aNovaturas Announces A Full Early Booking Sales Programme For The Winter Season : at least 15% more places and new destinations
AQ
04/28Regarding publication date of SC Novaturas audited annual financial statement as well as other information as foresight by Law on Securities
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Novaturas announces a full early booking sales programme for the winter season: at least 15% more places and new destinations

05/09/2023 | 02:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

On 9 May, Novaturas Group, the largest tour operator in the Baltic States,  is launching a full winter holiday programme and new destinations - Jordan, Vietnam and the Salzburg skiing region in Austria. The company's competitive advantage is ensured not only by the most extensive and continuously replenished programme of destinations in the market and an updated range of hotels, but also by diversified sales channels and additional benefits for customers.

During the pre-sale for the winter season, travellers from Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia can already choose from 22 different destinations in 19 countries. 

"We have launched three new destinations for the upcoming winter season, as well as expanded our offerings of exotic destinations in response to the growing interest of travellers in long-haul countries. Our Group’s strength lies in the expertise and reacting quickly to changes in demand. While new players entering the tourism market usually focus only on proven destinations offered by many travel operators, our competences allow us to be the first on the market to innovate, adapt to and even shape travel habits. In this way, we ensure our leadership, diversify our revenues and at the same time increase our profitability," says Vitalij Rakovski, CEO of Novaturas Group.

Novaturas invites to new destinations - Jordan and Vietnam - that are offered again after an extended period of time with flights from Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia. In addition, the company has added Austria to its popular skiing destinations in Italy and France. Flights to all skiing destinations will be organised from Lithuania and Latvia.

In response to the increased demand for travels to exotic destinations, the company has increased the offer of places for the next winter season. A total of 12 long-haul flight routes are on offer, including Thailand, Sri Lanka, Mexico, Bali, the Maldives, the Seychelles Islands, the Dominican Republic, Zanzibar, Vietnam etc. Novaturas has increased the volume of offers to some destinations even several times - for example, the offer to Zanzibar has increased almost 3 times compared to the last winter season, and the offer to Cuba, Mexico, the Seychelles has increased almost 2 times. 

"For the upcoming winter season, we also expanded the range of hotels. Taking into account customer feedback and having assessed their needs, we have updated the hotel offer in all destinations by at least 10% and in some destinations by up to 30%. Close cooperation with foreign partners and accommodation establishments allows us to offer travellers the best conditions and gives us, as a company, an advantage and stability", says the CEO of Novaturas.

Winter season offerings include resorts in Egypt, Madeira, Tenerife and more than 73 sightseeing itineraries by plane and bus with sales for next winter starting already in April. Sightseeing trips to Lapland and cruises on the Nile in Egypt are also high on the list. In addition, more than 20 new trips are on offer, including new sightseeing trips to Bavarian and other Christmas markets, New Year's Eve programmes in Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Prague, Zakopane, Tallinn and other European cities. There are also new short and long weekend trips in Cyprus, Lisbon, Malaga and other destinations

Novaturas offers diversified sales channels and provides its customers with an opportunity to purchase trips in the most convenient way for them. Furthermore, it also allows the company to manage the potential risks more effectively when focusing not only on a narrow list of sales channels.

In addition to offering travellers a wide range of destinations and hotels to choose from, the company also invites customers to take advantage of extra benefits during the early booking winter sales. For example, travellers have an opportunity to purchase the lowest price guarantee for the holiday or sightseeing trip in the 2023-2024 winter season which is offered in the Baltic region only by Novaturas.

About the company

Novaturas Group is the largest tour operator in the Baltic States, offering summer and winter package holidays by plane to more than 30 destinations worldwide and more than 100 tours.

Vygantas Reifonas
CFO of AB Novaturas 
+370 687 21603


All news about NOVATURAS AB
02:31aNovaturas Announces A Full Early Boo : at least 15% more places and new destinations
GL
02:30aNovaturas Announces A Full Early Boo : at least 15% more places and new destinations
AQ
04/28Regarding publication date of SC Novaturas audited annual financial statement as well a..
GL
04/20Novaturas Group Growth Strategy : business expansion through technologies, sustainability ..
GL
04/20Novaturas Group Growth Strategy : business expansion through technologies, sustainability ..
AQ
04/20Transcript : Novaturas AB - Special Call
CI
04/14Preliminary March Results Of Novatur : a solid first quarter and increased travel offering..
GL
04/14Novaturas Group Reports Sales Results for the Month Ended March 2023
CI
04/12Novaturas increases its offering volumes to Montenegro and Tunisia – interest in ..
GL
04/06AB “Novaturas” financial calendar for the year 2023
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NOVATURAS AB
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 109 M 120 M 120 M
Net income 2021 0,91 M 1,00 M 1,00 M
Net Debt 2021 8,99 M 9,90 M 9,90 M
P/E ratio 2021 32,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 24,5 M 27,0 M 27,0 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,12x
EV / Sales 2021 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 160
Free-Float 47,0%
Chart NOVATURAS AB
Duration : Period :
Novaturas AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 3,14
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Vitalij Rakovski Chief Executive Officer
Arunas Zilys Chief Financial Officer
Virginijus Lepeka Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andrius Jurkonis Member-Supervisory Board
Vidas Paliunas Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOVATURAS AB8.28%27
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.30.97%94 894
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.28.26%59 679
TRIP.COM GROUP LIMITED-3.78%21 388
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.5.57%13 856
VAIL RESORTS, INC.0.41%9 610
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer