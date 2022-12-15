Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Lithuania
  4. Nasdaq Vilnius
  5. Novaturas AB
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NTU1L   LT0000131872

NOVATURAS AB

(NTU1L)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Vilnius  -  08:59 2022-12-15 am EST
3.053 EUR   -0.21%
11/21Novaturas team welcomes Rasa Barisienė, the new Sales Director
GL
11/21Novaturas team welcomes Rasa Barisienė, the new Sales Director
AQ
11/21Novaturas Announces Management Changes
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Novaturas announces preliminary results for November: a well-planned start to the winter season

12/15/2022 | 11:44am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

In November this year, Novaturas Group, the leader in the Baltic tourism market, generated a revenue of EUR 8.6 million, a 10% increase compared with November 2021, when revenue reached EUR 7.8 million. The Group’s revenue growth was achieved despite a lower number of customers served (9,800 versus 11,600).

In total, in January-November this year, according to preliminary data, the company served 258,000 customers – 60% more than in the same period in 2021. The total turnover in January-November this year amounted to EUR 186 million, two times more than in the corresponding period in 2021.

The company announces that the strong performance in November was achieved with adequate preparation for the volatility in travel supply. However, the number of travellers was 15% lower than expected – this was due to the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) in Egypt, the most popular winter destination. This event  significantly limited the supply of accommodation for holidaymakers. However, Novaturas prepared for this by providing quality services to its customers and achieving a very high passenger load of 98% across the group.

Despite the uncertainty in the markets caused by macroeconomic factors, the volume of advance sales continues to be encouraging. This year, the company has sold significantly more trips for next summer than in the corresponding period last year, thanks not only to the attractive package of various protections and the lowest price guarantee, but also to the wide range of trips offered by Novaturas.

“Advance sales are ahead of last year’s figures in all the most popular destinations. And it is encouraging that we are also seeing strong growth in the relatively new destinations offered by Novaturas – Montenegro and Tunisia. Their sales are even 10 times higher than last year’s advance sales,” says Vitalij Rakovski, CEO of Novaturas.

About the company

Novaturas Group is the largest tour operator in the Baltic States, offering summer and winter package holidays by plane to more than 30 destinations worldwide and more than 100 tours. In 2019, the Group served over 293 000 customers.

Arūnas Žilys
CFO of AB Novaturas  
+370 615 88259


All news about NOVATURAS AB
11/21Novaturas team welcomes Rasa Barisienė, the new Sales Director
GL
11/21Novaturas team welcomes Rasa Barisienė, the new Sales Director
AQ
11/21Novaturas Announces Management Changes
CI
11/17Novaturas AB Provides Earnings Guidance for the Fourth Quarter of 2022
CI
11/17Transcript : Novaturas AB, Nine Months 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 17, 2022
CI
11/17Novaturas AB Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Septe..
CI
11/17Novaturas Group Financials For 9m 20 : Strong comeback after challenging Q2
GL
11/17Novaturas Group Financials For 9m 20 : Strong comeback after challenging Q2
GL
11/15Preliminary Sales Results For Octobe : record revenues and a solid foundation for a succes..
GL
11/15Novaturas Group Announces Sales Results for the Month and Year to Date Ended October 20..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 109 M 116 M 116 M
Net income 2021 0,91 M 0,97 M 0,97 M
Net Debt 2021 8,99 M 9,57 M 9,57 M
P/E ratio 2021 32,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 23,9 M 25,5 M 25,5 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,12x
EV / Sales 2021 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 160
Free-Float 47,0%
Chart NOVATURAS AB
Duration : Period :
Novaturas AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 3,06
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Vitalij Rakovski Chief Executive Officer
Giedrius Ribakovas Head-Finance
Virginijus Lepeka Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andrius Jurkonis Member-Supervisory Board
Vidas Paliunas Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOVATURAS AB-19.91%25
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.-16.36%77 843
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.1.99%48 078
TRIP.COM GROUP LIMITED35.34%22 083
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.-47.77%14 484
VAIL RESORTS, INC.-20.06%10 570