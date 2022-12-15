Novaturas announces preliminary results for November: a well-planned start to the winter season

In November this year, Novaturas Group, the leader in the Baltic tourism market, generated a revenue of EUR 8.6 million, a 10% increase compared with November 2021, when revenue reached EUR 7.8 million. The Group’s revenue growth was achieved despite a lower number of customers served (9,800 versus 11,600).

In total, in January-November this year, according to preliminary data, the company served 258,000 customers – 60% more than in the same period in 2021. The total turnover in January-November this year amounted to EUR 186 million, two times more than in the corresponding period in 2021.

The company announces that the strong performance in November was achieved with adequate preparation for the volatility in travel supply. However, the number of travellers was 15% lower than expected – this was due to the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) in Egypt, the most popular winter destination. This event significantly limited the supply of accommodation for holidaymakers. However, Novaturas prepared for this by providing quality services to its customers and achieving a very high passenger load of 98% across the group.

Despite the uncertainty in the markets caused by macroeconomic factors, the volume of advance sales continues to be encouraging. This year, the company has sold significantly more trips for next summer than in the corresponding period last year, thanks not only to the attractive package of various protections and the lowest price guarantee, but also to the wide range of trips offered by Novaturas.

“Advance sales are ahead of last year’s figures in all the most popular destinations. And it is encouraging that we are also seeing strong growth in the relatively new destinations offered by Novaturas – Montenegro and Tunisia. Their sales are even 10 times higher than last year’s advance sales,” says Vitalij Rakovski, CEO of Novaturas.

About the company

Novaturas Group is the largest tour operator in the Baltic States, offering summer and winter package holidays by plane to more than 30 destinations worldwide and more than 100 tours. In 2019, the Group served over 293 000 customers.

Arūnas Žilys

CFO of AB Novaturas

+370 615 88259