On February 28th 2024 at 9:00 AM CEO of AB “Novaturas” Kristijonas Kaikaris and CFO Vygantas Reifonas for investors presented Company’s consolidated financial results for four quarters of 2023.
| Financial indicators Eur‘000
Financial indicators
|12 M 2023
|12 M 2022
|12 M 2021
|Revenue
|208.553
|196.676
|108.995
|Gross profit
|26.853
|19.088
|13.489
|EBITDA
|5.518
|694
|2.820
|Net profit (loss)
|3.685
|(605)
|1.176
Link to webinar record:
https://youtu.be/aCvilMAVvzs
CFO
Vygantas Reifonas
+370 687 21603
Attachment
- Novaturas ppt on Q4 2023 0228