On February 28th 2024 at 9:00 AM CEO of AB “Novaturas” Kristijonas Kaikaris and CFO Vygantas Reifonas for investors presented Company’s consolidated financial results for four quarters of 2023.

Financial indicators Eur‘000
Financial indicators 		12 M 2023 12 M 2022 12 M 2021
Revenue 208.553 196.676 108.995
Gross profit 26.853 19.088 13.489
EBITDA 5.518 694 2.820
Net profit (loss) 3.685 (605) 1.176

Link to webinar record:

https://youtu.be/aCvilMAVvzs

CFO
Vygantas Reifonas
+370 687 21603

Attachment

  • Novaturas ppt on Q4 2023 0228