Novaturas Group, the leader in the Baltic tourism market, generated revenues of EUR 17,3 mln. this May, compared to EUR 21,5 mln. during the same period last year. The number of customers served was 26,6 thsnd., compared to 29,9 thsnd. in May last year.

The company recorded revenues of around EUR 68,5 mln. from January to May this year, compared to EUR 78 mln. in the corresponding period in 2023.

The company continues to diversify its travel destinations and focuses on destinations with higher margins. Compared to last year, the traveller flow decreased in Turkey in May; however, the demand for other popular destinations increased: for example, Spanish resorts recorded an almost 3-fold increase in traveller numbers, while Montenegro observed an almost 20% increase. The Cyprus destination, newly launched by Novaturas this summer season, secured more than 1.1 thsnd. passengers across the Group in May alone.

“This summer we offer our travellers to choose from 19 recreational destinations from Lithuania, 15 from Estonia, and 14 from Latvia. Naturally, with the start of the summer holidays for pupils and a generally more active holiday season, occupancy rates at the most popular destinations and hotels are rising rapidly and have even reached their peak in some places. However, if you hurry now, it is still possible to plan a quality summer holiday. Our offer includes traveller favourites such as the Greek islands, Italian and Spanish resorts, Turkey, Montenegro, Tunisia, Bulgaria, Madeira, Bali, Cyprus and other destinations,” says Kristijonas Kaikaris, CEO of Novaturas.

Introducing a new service for customers

In order to provide its customers with a cheaper and safer way to use the internet while travelling, Novaturas, together with the Lithuanian startup MoreMins, launched the eSIM mobile internet service in May. The company is the first tour operator in the Baltic States to offer such a service. It is already available in all destinations offered by the company, as well as in non-EU countries.

“Our customers are increasingly asking questions about internet accessibility while travelling, so we decided to search for an innovative solution. In addition, travellers often face high internet prices and poor connection quality when staying outside the EU, and trying to buy a SIM card from a local operator can be a real challenge. As the only locally-owned charter tour operator in the region, we are delighted to partner with a progressive Lithuanian startup to introduce the eSIM service. Basically, we want to provide travellers with as much comfort as possible during their trip, and we plan to expand our range of additional services for an even better experience,” comments Mr Kaikaris.

In the first weeks, some of Lithuanian customers of Novaturas have already tried the eSIM mobile internet service. Travellers have found it to work smoothly and make it easier to use the internet, which is particularly relevant in non-EU countries. The service has also been launched in Latvia and will soon be available to Estonian travellers who choose Novaturas for their trips.

Andrius Butvilas, CEO of MoreMins, says the mobile internet service is much safer than Wi-Fi networks in public places. eSIM mobile internet works like a regular SIM card, but can be ordered online through the self-service of the app. MoreMins eSIM works across multiple operators’ networks, ensuring fast speed anywhere in the foreign country.

The full winter early bookings programme: the most extensive offer in the region

Novaturas presented the full programme for next winter and a new destination – the Spanish island of Gran Canaria. The company offers a wide range of exotic trips, as well as ski resorts in France, Austria and Italy to its customers. The next winter programme also includes the most popular resorts in Egypt, Madeira and Tenerife, as well as a 50% increase in the offering to the United Arab Emirates from Lithuania and Latvia.

“Travellers from Lithuania can choose from 21 different destinations in 18 countries, Latvian travellers are offered 20 destinations in 17 countries and Estonian travellers can choose from 17 destinations in 14 countries. We continue to offer our customers the widest range of exotic destinations in the region and a variety of departure times. In total, we offer 12 long-haul destinations in the coming winter season, including Thailand (Bangkok and Phuket), Vietnam, Tanzania (Zanzibar), Indonesia (Bali), Mexico, Cuba, the Dominican Republic, Mauritius, Sri Lanka, the Maldives and the Seychelles. For sightseeing enthusiasts who want to combine a relaxing holiday with an exciting visit to new places and sightseeing tours, we offer a choice of 95 different programmes covering as many as 55 sightseeing trips by plane and 40 by coach,” says Mr Kaikaris.

Sightseeing trips by plane include the most popular Christmas fairs and holidays in Lapland, the New Year’s Eve in Munich, Cappadocia or the popular Rome, and new discoveries in South-East Turkey or Edinburgh. For warmth lovers, we offer visiting South India with Kerala, Morocco, Oman, South Korea and more.

Sightseeing coach trips also cover a colourful palette: from gourmet Italy to unforgettable Christmas fairs in Germany, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Austria, as well as family-friendly winter fun in Lapland, the New Year’s Eve in Switzerland, Alsace in France, and other programmes.

About the company

Novaturas Group is the largest and the only charter flights‘ local tour operator in the Baltic States, offering summer and winter trips to more than 30 destinations worldwide and more than 100 tours. Based on audited data, in 2023 Novaturas Group recorded revenues of EUR 208,3 million and served 259 000 passengers in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia.

CFO

Vaidrius Verikas

+370 646 43758

