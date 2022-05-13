Log in
NOVATURAS AB

Preliminary financial results for 04 month of 2022

05/13/2022
In April, “Novaturas” group served 25 thousand customers, and the group’s revenue amounted to EUR 17.5 million. In total, during January-April, the company served 61.5 thousand customers, 222% more than the same period last year. Cumulative January-April turnover reached EUR 45 million and was 278% higher than the corresponding time in 2021. The company exceeded the results of pre-pandemic year, compared to the corresponding period of 2019 the revenue grew by 3%.

“The April sales results exceed the results of the same month of last year significantly – we have served twice more travelers and earned 3 times more revenue. For the second month in a row, we have also exceeded the results of the same period of pre-pandemic 2019, this year we have served 5.8% more people and generated 21.2% more revenues. Growing income and travelers' flows give optimism about recovering tourism market and allow us to look at competitive summer holiday season with confidence”, says Vitalij Rakovski, head of “Novaturas” group. 

In April, the company signed the memorandum of understanding with tour operator UAB “Kidy Tour” based on which “Novaturas” takes over the obligations to the travelers from Lithuania and Estonia who have booked trips from “Kidy Tour” with the departure period of May-October 2022. The number of such travelers totals up to 5 thousand.

 About “Novaturas” group

AB “Novaturas” Group is the largest tour operator in the Baltic States, offering summer and winter package holidays in more than 30 destinations worldwide and more than 100 sightseeing routes. In 2019, the group served more than 293 thousand customers.

CFO
Arūnas Žilys 
arunas.zilys@novaturas.lt,  
+370 615 88259


