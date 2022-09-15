Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Lithuania
  4. Nasdaq Vilnius
  5. Novaturas AB
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NTU1L   LT0000131872

NOVATURAS AB

(NTU1L)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Vilnius  -  08:41 2022-09-14 am EDT
2.870 EUR   -0.35%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
Summary

Preliminary financial results for 08 month of 2022 - focus on aviation and high traveler reliance

09/15/2022 | 01:51am EDT
In August, “Novaturas” group served 27 thousand customers, and the group’s revenue amounted to EUR 18 million. In total, during January – August, the company served 185 thousand customers, 2 times more than the same period last year. Cumulative January – August turnover reached EUR 129 million and was more than twice higher than the corresponding time in 2021. 

Despite the continuing challenges in the aviation sector, “Novaturas” group ended last month of summer smoothly. "People around the world still face the challenges of canceled or delayed flights, and we're doing everything we can to help our travelers avoid these disruptions. Recently we have strengthened our team of aviation professionals and in August we have expanded the list of our airline partners by adding two additional air carriers in the Latvian and Estonian markets for charter flights to Turkish resorts. This decision allows us not only to fulfill the needs of our travelers for this summer holiday season, but also to manage risks to ensure the percentage of flight regularity as high as possible. Reinforced attention to aviation is already showing results - in August, in all our markets we had 5 times fewer flights with a delay of more than 3 hours compared to May - July results" - says Vitalij Rakovski, head of “Novaturas” group.  

The company also traces returned travelers' confidence in buying trips in advance. In August, people purchased trips with a booking window of on average 10 weeks, which is 20% longer than recorded in the first seven months of this year. According to the head of the companies, this is a positive change in clients’ behavior having in mind the general mood set by growing prices of energy resources and indications of macroeconomic factors.

 About “Novaturas” group

AB “Novaturas” group is the largest tour operator in the Baltic States, offering summer and winter package holidays in more than 30 destinations worldwide and more than 100 sightseeing routes. In 2019, the group served more than 293 thousand customers.

CFO
Arūnas Žilys 
arunas.zilys@novaturas.lt
+370 615 88259


Financials
Sales 2021 109 M 109 M 109 M
Net income 2021 0,91 M 0,91 M 0,91 M
Net Debt 2021 8,99 M 8,99 M 8,99 M
P/E ratio 2021 32,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 22,4 M 22,4 M 22,4 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,12x
EV / Sales 2021 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 160
Free-Float 42,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 2,87
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Vitalij Rakovski Chief Executive Officer
Giedrius Ribakovas Head-Finance
Virginijus Lepeka Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andrius Jurkonis Member-Supervisory Board
Vidas Paliunas Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOVATURAS AB-24.87%22
SHENZHEN OVERSEAS CHINESE TOWN CO.,LTD.-24.43%6 210
TUI AG-43.13%2 760
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC3.09%2 365
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN ENTERTAINMENT CORP.-18.06%1 956
FUJI KYUKO CO., LTD.7.60%1 616