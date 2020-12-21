Biopharma Executive Rick Crowley Joins Novavax as Chief Operations Officer

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a late-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, today announced the appointment of Rick Crowley to the newly created position of Executive Vice President, Chief Operations Officer. In this role, Mr. Crowley will have leadership responsibility for all operations, including Quality, Manufacturing, Supply Chain and Regulatory Affairs. He takes over manufacturing from Ben Machielse, who will continue with the company as an executive advisor to the Chief Executive Officer, supporting the development of the COVID vaccine.



“Rick’s wealth of biopharmaceutical experience and record of on-time FDA approvals comes at the perfect time to help ensure that Novavax delivers on our global manufacturing mission and supply commitments,” said Stanley C. Erck, Novavax President and Chief Executive Officer. “We welcome his leadership as we work to advance not only our COVID-19 candidate, but also influenza and RSV vaccines.”

Prior to joining Novavax, Mr. Crowley was Executive Vice President, Technical Operations for TerSera Pharmaceuticals, where he was responsible for technical support as well as development and strategy for the company’s products, created the initial quality systems, and managed all CMC activities. He served as Senior Vice President, Operations and Quality Assurance for Crealta Pharmaceuticals 2014-2016, where he led all aspects of the supply chain function, managed suppliers and testing, and held responsibility for the management of Regulatory Affairs. Previously, he held the role of Co-President and Chief Operating Officer at Savient Pharmaceuticals, with responsibility for Commercial Operations, Clinical Affairs, Manufacturing/Technical Operations, Regulatory Affairs, Quality Assurance, Quality Control, Project Management, Logistics and Planning. Earlier in his career he held roles of increasing responsibility at ImClone Systems, Incorporated and BASF Bioresearch Corp.

“Novavax is well-positioned to execute on a strategic global operations plan that leverages the company’s strengths and the expertise of its partners to deliver in the near and long term,” said Mr. Crowley. “I am impressed with the astounding progress to-date and look forward to contributing to continue the momentum.”

Mr. Crowley earned a Bachelor of Science degree in chemistry from Denison University and a Master of Science in chemical engineering from the University of Pennsylvania.

