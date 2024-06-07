June 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday advised COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers that new shots for the fall 2024 campaign should target the JN.1 variant that was dominant earlier this year. (Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)
Novavax, Inc.
Equities
NVAX
US6700024010
Biotechnology & Medical Research
|
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|18.31 USD
|-6.37%
|+19.10%
|+272.92%
|04:51pm
|COVID shots should target JN.1 variants in 2024-25 campaign, US FDA says
|RE
|Jun. 06
|S&P 500, Nasdaq dip on the eve of US payrolls data
|RE
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|151.7 USD
|-1.92%
|+6.28%
|59.28B
|29 USD
|+0.68%
|+1.00%
|163B
|17.9 USD
|-8.46%
|+18.46%
|2.75B
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+270.94%
|2.75B
|+52.34%
|59.28B
|+41.53%
|40.94B
|-5.76%
|40.17B
|-5.56%
|28.69B
|+10.96%
|26.63B
|-20.94%
|18.89B
|+30.00%
|12.46B
|+1.05%
|12.42B
|+26.91%
|12.26B
- Stock Market
- Equities
- NVAX Stock
- News Novavax, Inc.
- COVID shots should target JN.1 variants in 2024-25 campaign, US FDA says