Sept 12 (Reuters) - U.S. COVID vaccine manufacturers set list prices for their shots between $120 and $130 per dose, company executives said at an advisory panel meeting of U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday.

Pfizer and German partner BioNTech set the list price at $120 per dose, while Moderna said the list price for its shot is $129 per dose, for their respective COVID vaccines.

Novavax said the list price for its COVID vaccine was $130 per dose. (Reporting by Bhanvi Satija and Sriparna Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)