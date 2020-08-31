Log in
NOVAVAX, INC.

(NVAX)
Canada to buy millions of doses of Novavax and Johnson & Johnson's potential coronavirus vaccines

08/31/2020 | 01:21pm EDT

Canada reached an agreement in principle on Monday with both Novavax Inc and Johnson & Johnson for millions of doses of their experimental coronavirus vaccines, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.

Canada's two agreements follow separate deals with Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc announced weeks ago, and are the latest example of countries rushing to secure access to vaccines.

Last week, Canada's National Research Council said it had ended its partnership on a coronavirus vaccine with China's CanSino Biologics because the company lacked the authority to ship the vaccine.

Novavax said it expects to finalize an advance purchase agreement to supply doses of the vaccine, beginning as early as the second quarter of next year.

Novavax has agreed to supply up to 76 million doses of its experimental vaccine, while Johnson & Johnson will supply up to 38 million doses of its vaccine candidate.

Both agreements are subject to the vaccines obtaining licenses from Health Canada, the companies said.

Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru and Steve Scherer in Ottawa; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Matthew Lewis)

