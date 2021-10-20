Log in
    NVAX   US6700024010

NOVAVAX, INC.

(NVAX)
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Novavax, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action Investigation – NVAX

10/20/2021 | 11:21am EDT
WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) resulting from allegations that Novavax may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Novavax securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the prospective class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2181.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On October 19, 2021, after the market closed, Politico published an article, entitled “‘They Rushed the Process’: Vaccine Maker’s woes hamper global inoculation campaign”, stating that “manufacturing problems are jeopardizing billions of doses earmarked for poor and middle-income countries.” The article further stated that “[a]lthough Novavax recently attested to some of its analytics and testing issues … the company’s issues are more concerning than previously understood, according to two of the people with direct knowledge of the matter.”

On this news, Novavax shares fell sharply during intraday trading on October 20, 2021, damaging investors.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources or any meaningful peer recognition. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs’ Bar. Many of the firm’s attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2021
