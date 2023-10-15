Oct 15 (Reuters) - European Union (EU) regulators have delayed the decision to give approval for Novavax's variant-tailored COVID-19 vaccine, the Financial Times said on Sunday.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA), which was due to approve the updated vaccine last Friday has requested more information from the company, the FT report added.

"As part of the ongoing review process, [the EMA] has additional questions, which we are answering expeditiously," Novavax told the Financial Times. (Reporting by Rishabh Jaiswal in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)