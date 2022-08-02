EU signs joint procurement deal with Spain's HIPRA for COVID vaccines

BRUSSELS/BARCELONA, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The European
Commission said on Tuesday it had signed a joint procurement
contract with Spanish pharmaceutical firm HIPRA for the supply
of its protein COVID-19 vaccine, which will be available if
approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).
The European Union's executive said in a statement that 14
countries are participating in the agreement, under which they
can purchase up to 250 million doses.
HIPRA hopes its vaccine, which is under a rolling review by
the EMA, will be approved and ready to be administered by the
autumn, the Spanish company said in a statement, calling the
EU's announcement a "sign of confidence" in its shot.
European Commissioner for Health Stella Kyriakides said in
the EU statement that with COVID-19 infections on the rise in
Europe, "we need to ensure maximum preparedness as we head into
the autumn and winter months".
"The HIPRA vaccine adds yet another option to complement our
broad vaccine portfolio for our member states and citizens," she
said, adding that an increase in vaccination and boosting would
be essential over the coming months.
The HIPRA bivalent recombinant protein vaccine is being
developed as a booster dose in previously immunised persons 16
years and older. It uses a recombinant protein like that of U.S.
based drugmaker Novavax.
A HIPRA top executive told Reuters in December it was
confident there would be EU demand for its experimental COVID-19
vaccine as it is designed to protect against new variants, can
be moved easily in low temperatures and be produced in mass
quantities.
HIPRA, which specialised in veterinary vaccines for some 50
years and operates in more than 100 countries, had already
sealed a purchase deal for 50 million doses with Vietnam, where
it conducted tests.
(Reporting by John Chalmers and Joan Faus, editing by Marine
Strauss and Bernadette Baum)