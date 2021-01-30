Fresh data show toll South African virus variant takes on vaccine efficacy

CHICAGO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Clinical trial data on two
COVID-19 vaccines show that a coronavirus variant first
identified in South Africa is lessening their ability to protect
against the illness, underscoring the need to vaccinate vast
numbers of people as quickly as possible, scientists said.
The vaccines from Novavax Inc and Johnson & Johnson
were welcomed as important future weapons in curbing
deaths and hospitalizations in a pandemic that has infected more
than 101 million people and claimed over 2 million lives
worldwide.
But they were significantly less effective at preventing
COVID-19 in trial participants in South Africa, where the potent
new variant is widespread, compared with countries in which
this mutation is still rare, according to preliminary data
released by the companies.
"Clearly, the mutants have a diminishing effect on the
efficacy of the vaccines," Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, said in a
briefing. "We can see that we are going to be challenged."
Novavax reported midstage trial results on Thursday that
showed its vaccine was 50% effective overall at preventing
COVID-19 among people in South Africa.
That compared with late-stage results from the United
Kingdom, in which the vaccine was up to 89.3% effective at
preventing COVID-19.
On Friday, J&J said a single shot of its coronavirus vaccine
was 66% effective overall in a massive trial across three
continents.
But there were wide differences by region. In the United
States, where the South African variant was first reported this
week, efficacy reached 72%, compared with just 57% in South
Africa, where the new variant, known as B 1.351, made up 95% of
the COVID-19 cases reported in the trial.
Another highly transmissible variant first discovered in the
UK and now in more than half of U.S. states has been less able
to evade vaccine efficacy than its South African counterpart.
The new findings, however, raise questions about how
highly-effective vaccines from Pfizer Inc with partner
BioNTech, and Moderna Inc will fare against
new variants. The two vaccines showed an efficacy of around 95%
in trials conducted primarily in the United States before the
new virus versions were identified in other countries.
"It's a different pandemic now," said Dr. Dan Barouch, a
researcher at Harvard University Medical School's Beth Israel
Deaconess Medical Center in Boston who helped develop the J&J
vaccine.
Barouch said there are now a wide variety of new variants
circulating, including in Brazil, South Africa and even the
United States, that are substantially resistant to
vaccine-induced antibodies.
Pfizer Chief Executive Albert Bourla said there was "a high
possibility" that emerging variants may eventually render the
company's vaccine ineffective.
"This is not the case yet ... but I think it's a very high
likelihood that one day that will happen," Bourla said at the
World Economic Forum. The drugmaker is considering whether its
vaccine needs to be altered to defend against the South African
variant.
'STOP HOSPITALS FROM GOING INTO CRISIS'
Experts said that all four vaccines still have great value
in their ability to reduce severe COVID-19.
"The end game is to stop death, to stop hospitals from going
into crisis - and all of these vaccines, even including against
the South African variant, seem to do that substantially," said
Dr. Amesh Adalja, in infectious disease expert at the Johns
Hopkins Center for Health Security
For example, J&J's vaccine was 89% effective at preventing
severe disease in South Africa.
J&J Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Paul Stoffels said he
suspects a type of immune system reaction called a T-cell
response is playing a protective role and may be helping to
prevent severe disease.
"We knew that to a certain extent, but it's also better and
very confirming that we can see that now in the clinic,"
Stoffels said in an interview.
Nevertheless, Fauci said the decreased efficacy rates
underscore the need to follow variants closely, and to
accelerate vaccination efforts before new, and even more
dangerous, mutations arise.
"The best way to prevent further evolution of a virus is to
prevent it from replicating," Fauci said, "and you do that by
vaccinating people as quickly as you possibly can."
