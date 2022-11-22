Gavi rejects Novavax's claim on COVID vaccine deal breach

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Global vaccine alliance Gavi on
Tuesday rejected Novavax's claim that the group had
breached an advance purchase agreement to procure 350 million
doses of the company's COVID-19 vaccine.
Novavax said on Monday that it had issued a notice to Gavi
for terminating the agreement with immediate effect, citing the
alliance's failure to procure the doses it had agreed to buy in
May last year for the COVAX facility, a global vaccine
distribution program.
The company's shares were down nearly 9% in afternoon trade.
"It is clear that Novavax will not be able to meet its
commitment to manufacture" the doses under the agreement for
COVAX before the end of 2022, a Gavi spokesperson told Reuters.
More than 18 months after signing the agreement, Novavax has
not been able to make a single dose available to COVAX from the
contractually stipulated sites to-date, Gavi said.
Gavi added that it reserved all rights, including the
recovery of advance payments to the company.
Novavax received a non-refundable advance payment of $350
million from Gavi last year and an additional $350 million this
year after the vaccine got the World Health Organization's
emergency use listing.
In response to Gavi's statement, the company reiterated that
it has been ready to meet its commitment to manufacture and
deliver doses for the COVAX facility.
Novavax also has a pact with Serum Institute of India for
manufacturing a version of the vaccine under the brand Covovax,
which would also be supplied to the COVAX facility.
Gavi's spokesperson said Serum Institute had a 300 million
dose commitment for Covovax, with options for 750 million more
doses if needed.
A spokesperson for Serum Institute declined to comment.
Novavax recently cut its full-year forecast yet again, hurt
by late authorizations of its COVID vaccine globally amid a
waning demand for shots.
