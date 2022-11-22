Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Novavax, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NVAX   US6700024010

NOVAVAX, INC.

(NVAX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:00 2022-11-22 am EST
17.90 USD   -5.54%
09:51aGavi says it is not in breach of Novavax vaccine deal
RE
08:03aNovavax Ends COVID-19 Vaccine Purchase Agreement With the Gavi Alliance
MT
11/21Novavax Ends COVID-19 Vaccine Purchase Deal With GAVI Amid Material Breach
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Gavi says it is not in breach of Novavax vaccine deal

11/22/2022 | 09:51am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Vials and medical syringe are seen in front of Novavax logo in this illustration

(Reuters) - Global vaccine alliance Gavi said on Tuesday it was not in breach of a deal to buy Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine and that it reserved all rights, including the recovery of advance payments to the company.

Novavax said on Monday it delivered a notice to Gavi to terminate the COVID-19 vaccine sale agreement with immediate effect, citing the alliance's failure to procure the 350 million doses it had agreed to buy in May last year for the COVAX facility, a global vaccine distribution program.

"It is clear that Novavax will not be able to meet its commitment to manufacture" the doses under the agreement for COVAX before the end of 2022, a Gavi spokesperson told Reuters.

More than 18 months after signing the advance purchase agreement, Novavax has not been able to make a single dose available to COVAX from the contractually stipulated sites to-date, Gavi said.

Novavax had received a non-refundable advance payment of $350 million from Gavi last year and an additional $350 million this year after the vaccine got the World Health Organization's emergency use listing.

Novavax also has a pact with Serum Institute of India for manufacturing a version of the vaccine under the brand Covovax, which would also be supplied to the COVAX facility.

Gavi's spokesperson said Serum Institute had a 300 million dose commitment for Covovax, with options for 750 million more doses if needed.

Novavax is facing poor demand for its shot amid a global supply glut for COVID-19 vaccines and waning demand. It had earlier this month cut its full-year forecast yet again, hurt by late authorizations of its vaccine globally.

Novavax did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Gavi's response to the termination.

(Reporting by Raghav Mahobe and Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2022
All news about NOVAVAX, INC.
09:51aGavi says it is not in breach of Novavax vaccine deal
RE
08:03aNovavax Ends COVID-19 Vaccine Purchase Agreement With the Gavi Alliance
MT
11/21Novavax Ends COVID-19 Vaccine Purchase Deal With GAVI Amid Material Breach
MT
11/21Novavax ends COVID vaccine sale agreement with Gavi
RE
11/21Novavax ends COVID vaccine sale agreement with Gavi
RE
11/21Novavax Inc : Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
11/21Novavax Nuvaxovid COVID-19 Vaccine Receives Expanded Authorization in Canada as a Boost..
AQ
11/21Novavax's COVID-19 Jab Wins Expanded Nod as Booster for Adults in Canada
MT
11/18Novavax Says Health Canada Granted Expanded Authorization for Nuvaxovid COVID-19 Vaccin..
MT
11/18Novavax Nuvaxovid COVID-19 Vaccine Receives Expanded Authorization in Canada as a Boost..
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NOVAVAX, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 009 M - -
Net income 2022 -583 M - -
Net cash 2022 1 455 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,57x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 488 M 1 488 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,02x
EV / Sales 2023 0,02x
Nbr of Employees 1 541
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart NOVAVAX, INC.
Duration : Period :
Novavax, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOVAVAX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 18,95 $
Average target price 78,17 $
Spread / Average Target 312%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stanley C. Erck President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Patrick Kelly Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
James F. Young Chairman
Gregory M. Glenn President-Research & Development
Biegie Lee Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOVAVAX, INC.-86.75%1 488
MODERNA, INC.-30.41%67 904
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-23.83%39 916
LONZA GROUP AG-34.52%38 608
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.21.86%25 424
SEAGEN INC.-20.13%22 926