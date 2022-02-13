Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Novavax, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NVAX   US6700024010

NOVAVAX, INC.

(NVAX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Germans pin hopes on Novavax moving the needle among anti-vaxxers

02/13/2022 | 03:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Protest against COVID-19 measures in Berlin

BERLIN (Reuters) - Benedikt Richter, a 40-year-old teacher in the southwest German city of Kaiserslautern, long held out against getting vaccinated against COVID-19. He felt uneasy about the novelty of the mRNA technology used in two of the most commonly administered shots.

It did not help that his sister-in-law was hospitalised with heart muscle inflammation a day after receiving her second shot, which doctors officially linked to her vaccine, Richter said. Regulators have acknowledged such conditions as a rare and mostly mild side-effect.

But when the European Union in December approved the use of the Novavax vaccine Nuxavoxid, which deploys a long-established protein-based technology, he became interested.

"I have done my research and I have a slightly better feeling about it," said the father of two.

Data unearthed by Reuters suggests the new two-dose vaccine, recommended in Germany for basic immunisation for people over 18, is already going some way to convince more of the as-yet unvaccinated to get a shot.

Some federal states have opened waiting lists to receive Novavax shots. In Rhineland-Palatinate where Richter lives, for example, more than 14,300 people have put down their names. A private Berlin vaccination centre told Reuters they had around 3,000 people registered.

"The number is gigantic. We're overwhelmed ourselves by how many people have signed up," said Daniel Termann, a doctor at the Historic Factory vaccination centre in Berlin.

The recombinant protein technology behind the Novavax shot has been in use since the mid-1980s and is now a standard tool to fight hepatitis B, the human papillomavirus behind cervical cancer, and bacteria that cause meningitis.

A recent survey by researchers at the University of Erfurt with 1,000 participants found that even though unvaccinated Germans had more confidence in traditional vaccines than in mRNA vacci
nes, trust generally was still low. Graphic: GRAPHIC-Vaccine confidence,

Almost two thirds of the unvaccinated were completely against vaccination, the survey found, suggesting that only a small proportion would ever consider taking the Novavax shot.

"We are not convinced that it will be a game changer," study co-author Lars Korn told Reuters.

Much is on the line. Germany has a lower inoculation rate than many other countries in western Europe at just 74.4% fully vaccinated.

But if Nuxavoxid were able to move the needle, that could prompt an easing of restrictions on public life that are dragging on the recovery of Europe's largest economy.

A JAB FOR FREEDOM

The problem then would be more of how to ensure supply.

Germany is set to receive up to 34 million Nuvaxovid doses in 2022 and around 4 million doses should be delivered in the first quarter, a spokesperson for the health ministry said.

But there are around 20 million unvaccinated people in Germany. And a Reuters report showed on Tuesday that Novavax had delivered just a small fraction of the 2 billion COVID-19 shots it plans to send around the world in 2022 and had delayed first-quarter shipments in Europe and lower income countries such as the Philippines.

Health sector workers will be prioritised to receive the vaccine in the first quarter as a vaccine mandate for them will come into effect in mid-March, according to the federal health ministry.

That could prove frustrating for those who are nervous of mRNA vaccines but also fed up with restrictions on public life.

In many states in Germany, the unvaccinated are banned from non-essential shops and service providers like restaurants and barber shops.

In a group chat about Novavax on the Telegram messenger service, many of the more than 1,500 members toyed with getting the shot due to pandemic curbs.

Richter, who has had to take a daily COVID test to teach and learned how to cut his hair by himself, said his main motivation to get vaccinated was freedom.

He misses sauna visits, which get him through Germany's dark winters, and would love to take his two children swimming again.

"I have two children and they are also restricted because of me," he said. "I am not doing it out of conviction, but rather from external pressure."

(Reporting by Riham Alkousaa in Berlin; Additional Reporting by Ludwig Buger and Tom Sims in Frankfurt; Editing by Nick Macfie)

By Riham Alkousaa


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.36% 0.7135 Delayed Quote.-1.39%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.10% 1.356 Delayed Quote.0.13%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.08% 0.7845 Delayed Quote.-0.73%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.53% 1.1349 Delayed Quote.0.35%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.03% 0.013277 Delayed Quote.-1.16%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.27% 0.6647 Delayed Quote.-2.50%
NOVAVAX, INC. 2.77% 90.44 Delayed Quote.-36.79%
All news about NOVAVAX, INC.
03:04aGermans pin hopes on Novavax moving the needle among anti-vaxxers
RE
02/11WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : And then came inflation data
02/11Novavax to Participate in Fireside Chat at the 11th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcar..
PR
02/11Novavax Statement on First Administration of its COVID-19 Vaccine in Australia
AQ
02/11What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
RE
02/11What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
RE
02/10Novavax's COVID-19 Jab for Adolescents 82% Effective Against Delta Variant in Late-Stag..
MT
02/10Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine Shows Nearly 80% Efficacy in Adolescents During Late-Stage Tri..
MT
02/10Novavax says COVID-19 shot 80% effective in adolescent study
RE
02/10NOVAVAX INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NOVAVAX, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 365 M - -
Net income 2021 -938 M - -
Net cash 2021 756 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -7,20x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6 838 M 6 838 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,46x
EV / Sales 2022 1,12x
Nbr of Employees 792
Free-Float 98,5%
Chart NOVAVAX, INC.
Duration : Period :
Novavax, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOVAVAX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 90,44 $
Average target price 250,00 $
Spread / Average Target 176%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stanley C. Erck President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Patrick Kelly Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
James F. Young Chairman
Gregory M. Glenn President-Research & Development
Biegie Lee Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOVAVAX, INC.-36.79%6 838
MODERNA, INC.-36.48%65 407
LONZA GROUP AG-19.38%49 279
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-13.42%46 667
SEAGEN INC.-18.91%23 021
ICON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-15.54%21 290