INVESTIGATION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Novavax, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses of $500,000 to Contact the Firm

10/25/2021 | 11:31am EDT
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Novavax, Inc. ("Novavax" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: NVAX) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Novavax is the subject of an article published by Politico on October 19, 2021, titled: "'They Rushed the Process': Vaccine Maker's woes hamper global inoculation campaign." According to the article, "manufacturing problems are jeopardizing billions of doses earmarked for poor and middle-income countries." The article continues, "although Novavax recently attested to some of its analytics and testing issues … the company's issues are more concerning than previously understood, according to two of the people with direct knowledge of the matter." Based on this news, shares of Novavax traded down sharply on October 20, 2021.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:
The Schall Law Firm 
Brian Schall, Esq.
310-301-3335 
info@schallfirm.com 
www.schallfirm.com 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investigation-notice-the-schall-law-firm-announces-it-is-investigating-claims-against-novavax-inc-and-encourages-investors-with-losses-of-500-000-to-contact-the-firm-301407480.html

SOURCE The Schall Law Firm


© PRNewswire 2021
