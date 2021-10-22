INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) on Behalf of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Novavax, Inc. (“Novavax” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NVAX) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On October 19, 2021 Politico reported that despite prior representations regarding the Company’s vaccine analytics and testing, two people “with direct knowledge of the matter” claim Novavax “has struggled to attain anywhere close” to the 90 percent vaccine purity levels required to meet Food and Drug Administration guidance. The report continues, “[a]nother person familiar with the company’s manufacturing process said Novavax has recently shown purity levels hovering around 70 percent.”

On this news, Novavax’s share price fell $23.69, or almost 15%, to close at $136.86 per share on October 20, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Novavax securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211022005066/en/