    NVAX   US6700024010

NOVAVAX, INC.

(NVAX)
  Report
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) on Behalf of Investors

10/22/2021 | 11:31am EDT
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Novavax, Inc. (“Novavax” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NVAX) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On October 19, 2021 Politico reported that despite prior representations regarding the Company’s vaccine analytics and testing, two people “with direct knowledge of the matter” claim Novavax “has struggled to attain anywhere close” to the 90 percent vaccine purity levels required to meet Food and Drug Administration guidance. The report continues, “[a]nother person familiar with the company’s manufacturing process said Novavax has recently shown purity levels hovering around 70 percent.”

On this news, Novavax’s share price fell $23.69, or almost 15%, to close at $136.86 per share on October 20, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Novavax securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 984 M - -
Net income 2021 -581 M - -
Net cash 2021 714 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -17,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 10 338 M 10 338 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,85x
EV / Sales 2022 1,42x
Nbr of Employees 792
Free-Float 98,7%
Managers and Directors
Stanley C. Erck President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Patrick Kelly Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
James F. Young Chairman
Gregory M. Glenn President-Research & Development
Biegie Lee Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOVAVAX, INC.24.46%10 338
MODERNA, INC.225.04%137 066
LONZA GROUP AG32.03%60 786
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.42.23%48 830
SEAGEN INC.-0.71%31 638
CELLTRION, INC.-39.42%25 233