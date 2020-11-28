India's Modi visits key vaccine facilities as COVID-19 case load surges

NEW DELHI, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Indian Prime Minister Narendra
Modi toured three of the nation's leading vaccine development
and manufacturing sites on Saturday as coronavirus case counts
continue to soar.
India has recorded 9.35 million COVID-19 infections, second
only to the United States. It reported 41,322 new cases and 485
deaths on Saturday.
The western state of Maharashtra - home to India's financial
hub, Mumbai - has been particularly hard hit by the virus. Its
tally of 1.68 million cases is higher than countries such as
Spain, Italy and the United Kingdom.
Modi conducted a whirlwind three-city tour and visited the
Zydus Cadila facility in the western city of
Ahmedabad, Bharat Biotech's facilities in the southern hub of
Hyderabad and the Serum Institute of India's sprawling campus in
the western city of Pune.
In a series of tweets, Modi congratulated the scientists on
their progress and assured them of his government's support.
The companies are testing homegrown vaccine options, as well
as working on trials of vaccines being developed overseas.
Serum Institute, the world's largest vaccine manufacturer,
has partnered with global players including AstraZeneca
and Novavax Inc to run domestic trials on their vaccine
candidates and produce the vaccines, if they secure approvals.
Zydus Cadila is developing an indigenous DNA-based vaccine,
ZyCov-D, while privately-held Bharat Biotech is working on a
vaccine candidate called COVAXIN in a tie up with state-run
Indian Council of Medical Research.
India hopes to complete final trials on COVAXIN in a month
or two, health minister Harsh Vardhan said earlier this month.
