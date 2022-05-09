Log in
    NVAX   US6700024010

NOVAVAX, INC.

(NVAX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/09 04:44:37 pm EDT
46.70 USD   -18.50%
Novavax 2022 COVID vaccine deliveries off to slow start

05/09/2022 | 04:28pm EDT
May 9 (Reuters) - Novavax Inc on Monday revealed a sharp drop in its COVID-19 research funding for the first quarter and said it shipped less than a fourth of the total planned COVID vaccine deliveries for 2022.

Shares of the company were down nearly 8% after the bell.

Novavax has delivered 31 million doses of its vaccine against COVID-19, a small fraction of the 2 billion shots it plans to send around the world in 2022.

It also posted a near 78% drop in grant revenue to $99 million from the U.S. government and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations.

Sales of Novavax's recombinant protein vaccine, NVX-CoV2373, brought in $586 million in the quarter ended March 31, while the company earned $19 million through royalties and adjuvant sales to its licensing partners including Serum Institute of India.

Despite the slow start to COVID-19 vaccine deliveries for the year, Novavax said it continues to forecast total revenue of $4 billion to $5 billion for 2022.

The company also said it plans to initiate a late-stage study to test its vaccine in children aged 5 to 11 years by the third quarter.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 485 M - -
Net income 2022 1 816 M - -
Net cash 2022 815 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 2,54x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 477 M 4 477 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,82x
EV / Sales 2023 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 1 541
Free-Float 98,7%
Technical analysis trends NOVAVAX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 57,30 $
Average target price 186,83 $
Spread / Average Target 226%
Managers and Directors
Stanley C. Erck President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Patrick Kelly Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
James F. Young Chairman
Gregory M. Glenn President-Research & Development
Biegie Lee Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOVAVAX, INC.-59.95%4 583
MODERNA, INC.-47.08%56 490
LONZA GROUP AG-27.42%42 679
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-24.21%40 756
SEAGEN INC.-20.16%23 689
CELLTRION, INC.-16.67%18 552