Novavax: ACIP in favor of Covid 24/25 vaccine

June 28, 2024 at 09:47 am EDT Share

Novavax reports that the U.S. CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) has voted unanimously in favor of a universal recommendation for the use of COVID-19 2024-2025 vaccines in people six months and older, a decision approved by the CDC.



Novavax plans to supply its COVID-19 2024-2025 vaccine from the start of the vaccination season, following FDA approval.



This vaccine will be the only protein-based option available for people aged 12 and over. Data show broad neutralization against several variants, including JN.1 and KP.2.



Novavax is working with regulatory authorities to ensure access to its vaccine, and has filed applications with the FDA and the European Medicines Agency.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.