Novavax reports that its updated mRNA-free Covid-19 vaccine is now available for use in Taiwan for the prevention of Covid-19 in people aged 12 and over.

Doses have been distributed via Taiwan's Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and are now available at vaccination clinics across the country.

The addition of a protein-based vaccine will diversify the country's vaccine portfolio and offer an mRNA-free option to help protect against Covid-19', the company points out.


Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.