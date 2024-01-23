Novavax: Covid mRNA-free vaccine available in Taiwan

Novavax reports that its updated mRNA-free Covid-19 vaccine is now available for use in Taiwan for the prevention of Covid-19 in people aged 12 and over.



Doses have been distributed via Taiwan's Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and are now available at vaccination clinics across the country.



The addition of a protein-based vaccine will diversify the country's vaccine portfolio and offer an mRNA-free option to help protect against Covid-19', the company points out.





