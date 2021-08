Aug 5 (Reuters) - Novavax Inc:

* NOVAVAX EXECUTIVE SAYS MIGHT PRIORITIZE LOW INCOME COUNTRIES FOR INITIAL VACCINE SUPPLY WHERE THEY WILL BE ABLE TO SUPPORT CRITICAL UNMET DEMAND FOR PRIMARY VACCINATIONS: CONF CALL

* NOVAVAX EXECUTIVE SAYS NOVAVAX HAS 'TENS OF MILLIONS' OF SHOTS ALREADY MADE AND NOT CONCERNED THEY WILL EXPIRE BEFORE THEY CAN BE USED: CONF CALL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: