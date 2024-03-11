Novavax announces that in Canada, the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) has published its recommendations for the use of Nuvaxovid XBB.1.5, the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Novavax.

The recommendations indicate that Nuvaxovid XBB.1.5 can be used in unvaccinated and previously vaccinated individuals as young as 12 years of age.

According to the laboratory, this recommendation supports efforts to provide greater access to an mRNA-free protein-based COVID-19 vaccine option and could help improve vaccination rates.

