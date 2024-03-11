Novavax: NACI gives the green light for Covid vaccine in Canada
The recommendations indicate that Nuvaxovid XBB.1.5 can be used in unvaccinated and previously vaccinated individuals as young as 12 years of age.
According to the laboratory, this recommendation supports efforts to provide greater access to an mRNA-free protein-based COVID-19 vaccine option and could help improve vaccination rates.
