Novavax : S.Korea may secure additional COVID-19 vaccines from Novavax, Moon says

SEOUL, Jan 20 (Reuters) - South Korea may secure additional
coronavirus vaccines for 20 million people from U.S. drugmaker
Novavax Inc, President Moon Jae-in said, according to a
statement from the presidential office on Wednesday.
Novavax entered into a development and supply agreement for
its vaccine with South Korea's SK bioscience Co last year,
according to a statement in August.
Moon visited SK bioscience's work site on Wednesday and said
that the agreement between Novavax and SK bioscience "raised the
possibility of securing vaccines for an additional 20 million
people," the statement said.
That is in addition to the vaccines that the South Korean
government has secured so far.
The country has secured 106 million doses to allow for
coverage of 56 million people, more than the 52 million
residents of the country, Korea Disease Control and Prevention
Agency (KDCA) director Jeong Eun-kyeong said earlier this month.
Despite this, South Korean authorities have been working to
secure additional vaccine volumes because of lingering
uncertainties surrounding inoculation, Prime Minister Chung
Sye-kyun said last week.
