By Ben Glickman

Novavax said it expected it would be able to deliver a vaccine targeting the strain of Covid-19 recommended by a regulatory advisory group in the U.S. by September.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee voted on Wednesday to recommend Covid-19 vaccines be updated to a monovalent JN.1-lineage composition for the upcoming season.

Novavax said shortly after it expects commercial delivery of the protein-based vaccine in the U.S. in September, pending authorization.

The advisors recommended that vaccines should target the original JN.1 variant, rather than the presently dominant KP.2 strain.

