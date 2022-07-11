Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Novavax, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    NVAX   US6700024010

NOVAVAX, INC.

(NVAX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:13 2022-07-11 pm EDT
68.64 USD   -9.83%
02:45pNovavax Shares Drop 9%; U.S. Plans to Secure 3.2 Million Doses of Covid Vaccine
DJ
08:50aNovavax Secures US Government Contract to Supply 3.2 Million Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine Subject to FDA, CDC Approval
MT
08:11aU.S. Government Secures 3.2 Million Doses of Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine
PR
Summary 
Summary

Novavax Shares Drop 9%; U.S. Plans to Secure 3.2 Million Doses of Covid Vaccine

07/11/2022 | 02:45pm EDT
By Kathryn Hardison


Shares of Novavax Inc. declined 9.3% to $69.01 on Monday after it said the U.S. government agreed to secure an initial 3.2 million doses of the company's Covid-19 vaccine if it is cleared by regulators for emergency use.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is reviewing Novavax's application for an emergency authorization. If it receives the FDA authorization, plus recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Novavax said its vaccine would be the first protein-based Covid vaccine in the U.S.

Novavax shares were down 52% for the year.


Write to Kathryn Hardison at kathryn.hardison@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-11-22 1444ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 384 M - -
Net income 2022 2 019 M - -
Net cash 2022 2 508 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,04x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5 948 M 5 948 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,78x
EV / Sales 2023 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 1 541
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart NOVAVAX, INC.
Duration : Period :
Novavax, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOVAVAX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 76,12 $
Average target price 149,17 $
Spread / Average Target 96,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stanley C. Erck President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Patrick Kelly Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
James F. Young Chairman
Gregory M. Glenn President-Research & Development
Biegie Lee Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOVAVAX, INC.-46.80%5 948
MODERNA, INC.-30.61%70 097
LONZA GROUP AG-25.68%42 971
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-22.26%41 516
SEAGEN INC.14.78%32 664
CELLTRION, INC.-7.83%19 515