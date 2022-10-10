Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Novavax, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NVAX   US6700024010

NOVAVAX, INC.

(NVAX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-07 pm EDT
16.30 USD   -9.85%
Novavax : Switzerland's Federal Office of Public Health Recommends Novavax Nuvaxovid™ COVID-19 Vaccine as a Booster in Adults Aged 18 and Older

10/10/2022 | 08:12am EDT
Novavax today announced that Switzerland's Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) has recommended Nuvaxovid™(NVX-CoV2373) as a heterologous and homologous booster for active immunization to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) caused by the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 in adults aged 18 and older. The FOPH now recommends use of Nuvaxovid as an adult booster regardless of previous vaccine history as part of its autumn 2022 COVID-19 vaccine booster campaign.

The recommendation followed presentation of data describing the durability and breadth of immune response following heterologous and homologous boosting. This included data demonstrating Nuvaxovid can induce a functional immune response against currently circulating Omicron subvariants and that the immune response to these subvariants became more potent with subsequent boosting.

The recommendation for Novavax' protein-based vaccine follows the expanded temporary authorization of Nuvaxovid as a heterologous and homologous booster dose for adults aged 18 and older in September 2022 from Swissmedic, the Swiss Agency for Therapeutic Products.

Nuvaxovid is also available for use in the European Union, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, and Israel as a booster and is actively under review in other markets. In addition, Novavax has ongoing trials to further explore Nuvaxovid's efficacy and safety as a booster.

Trade Name in the U.S.

The trade name Nuvaxovid™ has not yet been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Disclaimer

Novavax Inc. published this content on 10 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2022 12:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
