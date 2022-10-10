Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Novavax, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NVAX   US6700024010

NOVAVAX, INC.

(NVAX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-07 pm EDT
16.30 USD   -9.85%
08:12aNovavax : and SK bioscience File a Post Approval Change Application in South Korea for Nuvaxovid™ COVID-19 Vaccine as a Booster in Adults Aged 18 and Older
PU
08:01aNovavax to Share New Data from Growing Vaccine Portfolio at World Vaccine Congress Europe 2022
PR
10/06Novavax Inc : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Novavax : and SK bioscience File a Post Approval Change Application in South Korea for Nuvaxovid™ COVID-19 Vaccine as a Booster in Adults Aged 18 and Older

10/10/2022 | 08:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Novavax today announced that partner, SK bioscience, has submitted a Post Approval Change Application to the Korean Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (KMFDS) for Nuvaxovid™ (NVX-CoV2373) COVID-19 vaccine for use as a heterologous and homologous booster for active immunization to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in adults aged 18 and older. In September 2022, the Korean Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised that Nuvaxovid can be used off-label as a booster in adults aged 18 and older.

This request is based on data from Novavax' Phase 2 trial conducted in Australia, from a separate Phase 2 trial conducted in South Africa, and from the UK-sponsored COV-BOOST trial. As part of the Phase 2 trials, a single booster dose of Nuvaxovid was administered to healthy adult participants approximately six months after their primary two-dose vaccination series of Nuvaxovid. The third dose produced increased immune responses comparable to or exceeding levels associated with protection in Phase 3 clinical trials. In the COV-BOOST trial, Nuvaxovid induced a meaningful antibody response when used as a heterologous third booster dose.

In the Novavax-sponsored trials, following the booster, local and systemic reactions had a median duration of approximately two days. The incidence of Grade 3 or higher events remained relatively low. Safety reporting of reactogenicity events showed an increasing incidence across all three doses of Nuvaxovid, often seen with increased immunogenicity. Medically attended adverse events (AE), potentially immune-mediated medical conditions, and severe AEs occurred infrequently following the booster dose and were balanced between vaccine and placebo groups.

Nuvaxovid has been authorized in the European Union, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, and Switzerland as a booster and is actively under review in other markets.

KMFDS approved Nuvaxovid for use in adults aged 18 and older in January 2022 and for use in adolescents aged 12 through 17 in July 2022. In Korea, SK bioscience signed a licensing agreement with Novavax and is manufacturing drug substance and drug product of Nuvaxovid for domestic use.

Trade Name in the U.S.

The trade name Nuvaxovid™ has not yet been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Disclaimer

Novavax Inc. published this content on 10 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2022 12:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NOVAVAX, INC.
08:12aNovavax : and SK bioscience File a Post Approval Change Application in South Korea for Nuv..
PU
08:01aNovavax to Share New Data from Growing Vaccine Portfolio at World Vaccine Congress Euro..
PR
10/06Novavax Inc : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
10/05EU Health Agency Grants Standard Nod to Moderna's COVID-19 Jab, Renews Conditional OK f..
MT
10/03Codexis Announces Appointment of Rahul Singhvi, Sc.D., to Board of Directors
AQ
09/28Global markets live: Tesla, Biogen, Lyft, Ford, Toyota...
MS
09/28Novavax Makes One Million Doses of Nuvaxovid Available for Use in the United Kingdom
AQ
09/28Drugmakers Siegfried, Novavax Extend Aseptic Fill-finish Deal for COVID-19 Jab Until 20..
MT
09/27Novavax Makes One Million Doses of Nuvaxovid™ Available for Use in the United Kin..
PR
09/23North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures -2-
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NOVAVAX, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 039 M - -
Net income 2022 -9,62 M - -
Net cash 2022 1 455 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -102x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 275 M 1 275 M -
EV / Sales 2022 -0,09x
EV / Sales 2023 -0,06x
Nbr of Employees 1 541
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart NOVAVAX, INC.
Duration : Period :
Novavax, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOVAVAX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 16,30 $
Average target price 112,00 $
Spread / Average Target 587%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stanley C. Erck President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Patrick Kelly Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
James F. Young Chairman
Gregory M. Glenn President-Research & Development
Biegie Lee Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOVAVAX, INC.-88.61%1 275
MODERNA, INC.-53.02%46 678
LONZA GROUP AG-34.48%37 326
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-36.08%33 635
SEAGEN INC.-15.10%24 209
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.15.47%23 502