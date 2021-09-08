Novavax : begins early-stage trial for combined influenza/COVID-19 vaccine

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Vaccine developer Novavax Inc
said on Wednesday it has initiated an early-stage study to test
its combined flu and COVID-19 vaccine.
The trial, to be conducted in Australia, will enroll 640
healthy adults between the ages of 50 and 70 years and who have
either been previously infected with the coronavirus or given an
authorized COVID-19 vaccine at least eight weeks prior to the
study.
Participants will receive a combination of the company's
COVID-19 vaccine candidate, NVX-CoV2373, and its Influenza shot
NanoFlu along with an adjuvant or vaccine booster.
"Combination of these two vaccines...may lead to greater
efficiencies for the healthcare system and achieve high levels
of protection against COVID-19 and influenza with a single
regimen," Gregory Glenn, President of Research and Development
at Novavax, said in a statement.
Novavax had said in May it expects seasonal influenza and
COVID-19 combination vaccines to likely be critical in combating
emerging COVID-19 variants. Its vaccine NanoFlu/NVX-CoV2373 had
elicited robust responses to both influenza A and B and
protected against the coronavirus in pre-clinical
studies.
Novavax expects the trial results in the first half of 2022.
(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna
Chandra Eluri)