    NVAX   US6700024010

NOVAVAX, INC.

(NVAX)
Novavax : begins early-stage trial for combined influenza/COVID-19 vaccine

09/08/2021 | 08:48am EDT
Sept 8 (Reuters) - Vaccine developer Novavax Inc said on Wednesday it has initiated an early-stage study to test its combined flu and COVID-19 vaccine.

The trial, to be conducted in Australia, will enroll 640 healthy adults between the ages of 50 and 70 years and who have either been previously infected with the coronavirus or given an authorized COVID-19 vaccine at least eight weeks prior to the study.

Participants will receive a combination of the company's COVID-19 vaccine candidate, NVX-CoV2373, and its Influenza shot NanoFlu along with an adjuvant or vaccine booster.

"Combination of these two vaccines...may lead to greater efficiencies for the healthcare system and achieve high levels of protection against COVID-19 and influenza with a single regimen," Gregory Glenn, President of Research and Development at Novavax, said in a statement.

Novavax had said in May it expects seasonal influenza and COVID-19 combination vaccines to likely be critical in combating emerging COVID-19 variants. Its vaccine NanoFlu/NVX-CoV2373 had elicited robust responses to both influenza A and B and protected against the coronavirus in pre-clinical studies.

Novavax expects the trial results in the first half of 2022. (Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 984 M - -
Net income 2021 -581 M - -
Net cash 2021 714 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -33,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 20 154 M 20 154 M -
EV / Sales 2021 9,80x
EV / Sales 2022 3,21x
Nbr of Employees 792
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart NOVAVAX, INC.
Duration : Period :
Novavax, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOVAVAX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 270,58 $
Average target price 264,20 $
Spread / Average Target -2,36%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stanley C. Erck President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Patrick Kelly Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
James F. Young Chairman
Gregory M. Glenn President-Research & Development
Biegie Lee Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOVAVAX, INC.142.65%20 154
MODERNA, INC.317.72%176 147
LONZA GROUP AG36.01%62 541
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.47.60%50 672
CELLTRION, INC.-22.14%32 817
SEAGEN INC.-14.65%27 196