Nov 21 (Reuters) - Novavax Inc said on Monday it has delivered a written notice to Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, terminating an agreement for sale of its COVID-19 vaccine to low- and middle-income countries.

The company cited Gavi's failure to procure the 350 million doses it had agreed to buy in May last year. (Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)